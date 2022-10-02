They raised the game to a new level; compared to them, the Big-3 were almost defensive and cautious: Dominic Thiem picks 3 players who can become the future of tennis

Grand Slam winner Dominic Thiem recently revealed which players he expected to receive the passing baton from the 'Big-3' of the sport.

Speaking at the Erste Bank Open's presentation ceremony, the former World No. 3 raved about the trio of Alcaraz, Sinner and Tiafoe. The Austrian also stated how they changed the game of tennis while the legends of the game, the Big 3, had a comparatively "defensive" approach to the game.

"Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner or Tiafoe, changed the game of tennis, accelerated it, raised it to a new level. Compared to them, the legendary three are or were almost defensive and cautious."

Alcaraz won his first Major title at the US Open last month and claimed the top spot in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, Sinner and Tiafoe also deployed superb form at the US Open last month and have made significant in-roads in the rankings and in career achievements this year.

"If necessary, I'll qualify at the Australian Open, I'm competitive again" - Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem at the Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Seven

Dominic Thiem had his success derailed due to a severe wrist injury. While the Austrian has been back on tour since March this year, it has been a long road back for the former World No. 3.

The World No. 173 expressed his desire to get back into the top-100 of ATP. The Austrian said he has returned to competitiveness this year and was appreciative of this year's lineup for his home tournament, adding that he does not see himself fighting for the title.

"The field is sensational but I'm competitive again, I've achieved that goal. I certainly don't see myself as a finalist," he said.

The 29-year-old also spoke about how he is committed to getting back to winning ways as soon as possible. Thiem will be playing tournaments in Gijon and Antwerp before plying his trade in Vienna.

With the Austrian ranked outside the top-100, he stated he would take part in the qualifying competition for next season's Australian Open if necessary.

"As soon as Vienna is over, I will look at the ranking, If necessary, I'll qualify at the Australian Open. I'm competitive again," Thiem said.

Shifting his focus to his recent loss at the Tel Aviv open to Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem shed some light on his performance by saying he needs time to adjust to playing at a high level, especially after returning from a long break.

"I have to release the handbrake, make the right decisions in pressure situations. You have to relearn that after such a long break. There are fewer ups and downs, the concentration level has to be maintained longer."

"I give myself a maximum of seven out of ten points," Thiem added.

