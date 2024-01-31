"They're not allowed to fail, otherwise they are labeled done" - Novak Djokovic's post-Australian Open loss backlash annoys Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou has expressed displeasure over Novak Djokovic receiving backlash following his 2024 Australian Open exit.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne this year eyeing his 11th Grand Slam title Down Under. However, the Serb fell in the tournament's penultimate stage, losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner 1-6, 2-6, 7-6(6), 3-6.

With this loss, the World No. 1's 33-match unbeaten streak at the Melbourne Major ended, and some fans online were quick to insinuate that the Serb's career was nearing its end.

Taking issue to the above, former World No. 2 Caroline Garcia expressed disbelief over how quickly the tables have turned on social media. She noted that some fans had earlier labeled the Serb the "GOAT" only for them to conclude that he was "finished" two weeks later.

"I was scrolling a bit and basically Djokovic was the GOAT 2 weeks ago, still so young, moving so well beyond of this age, going for an other Slam once again, a true inspiration. And now he is too old, we are in a complete new era, he is finished for tennis … this is funny," Garcia wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Patrick Mouratoglou joined Garcia in expressing annoyance over the double standards. The Frenchman reflected on the immense pressure that players carry on their shoulders, given how quickly they get labeled "done" on losing.

"That says it all about the expectations and pressure a player experiences when at the top of the game. They are not allowed to fail otherwise they are labelled « done »," Mouratoglou tweeted.

"I still think Novak Djokovic is going to win 2-3 Grand Slams this year" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou

The Serb in action at the 2024 Australian Open.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou expressed confidence in Novak Djokovic winning two to three Grand Slams this season, despite missing the Australian Open title.

Mouratoglou recently opined on social media that the Serb can exercise the pressure of being the 'greatest player of all time' in his favor and that it would drive him to achieve greater success this season.

"Now he’s probably too disappointed, but in a few days, 'wow, they were so heavy. I come back to normal pressure, the pressure I'm used to, which is the pressure of being number one and the greatest player of all time.' But this is why I feel too much for him. I still think that Novak is going to win two to three Grand Slams this year," Mouratoglou stated.

Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion at the French Open and the US Open. With younger players on the tour providing increased competition, it will be exciting to see if the Serb can defend his titles this year.

