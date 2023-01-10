"They’re watching Djokovic, you doofus" - Tennis fans troll Nick Kyrgios for claiming to sellout practice match ahead of Australian Open 2023

The tennis world was yet again unimpressed with Nick Kyrgios after the flamboyant star claimed to have single-handedly sold out his practice match against Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 Australian Open.
The two players will face each other for the first time since the 2022 Wimbledon final on January 13 at the Rod Laver Arena. On Tuesday, journalist Luke Dennehy revealed that tickets for the match were sold out just 58 minutes after the booking was opened.
Kyrgios, who believes that a section of the media and fans always criticize him unfairly, reacted to Dennehy's tweet by taking a sarcastic dig at his critics.
"Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance," Kyrgios tweeted.
His words didn't go down well with fans as it suggested that Kyrgios was the lone reason behind the sale of all the tickets. The majority of fans slammed the World No. 21 and stated that the spectators were coming to see Djokovic and not him.
"It only sold out because of a real champion and decent human in @DjokerNole is playing. It’s got nothing to do with a whining little sook like you. Can’t wait to see you lose the AO and throw another tantrum," a fan tweeted.
"I guess your take is that playing one of the tennis GOATs has nothing to do with it. Nadal, Djoker or Fed playing against anyone will fill any stadium. Let’s try Nick Kyrgios against a player ranked 20-30," a user wrote.
"He is the Kanye of tennis. So full of himself its disgusting.... at least kanye has the numbers and awards to brag about, he has nothing," another tweet read.
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic's friendly exchange ahead of Australian Open 2023
In a recent press conference during the Adelaide International 1, Novak Djokovic praised and thanked Nick Kyrgios for his constant support while the Serb was being deported from Australia last year due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.
"He was one of the very few that stood by me last year, and I respect and appreciate that. In those moments, you can see who truly supports you and who goes with the flow of society and the pressures that media puts on you. He was giving me undivided support in the moments where I was being challenged a lot, and him as an Australian, I respected that a lot. Since then, our relationship has changed for better," Djokovic said.
Kyrgios reacted to Djokovic's words and wrote:
"Who stands with you when the sh*t gets real, says everything."
