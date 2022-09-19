They showed Roger Federer on the big screen in Boston & the whole crowd erupted like I've never heard, I can only imagine what it'll be like when he’s on the team and enters the court: Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud spoke about the impact and popularity of Roger Federer, saying how the crowd responded to the Swiss being shown on the big screen during last year's Laver Cup.

The World No. 2 will compete at the tournament in London as part of Team Europe, which also has the likes of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, and Tsitsipas.

Speaking to the Laver Cup's official website, Ruud said that Federer came up on the big screen when he was playing Reilly Opelka at the TD Garden in Boston. The Norwegian stated that the crowd erupted after seeing him on the screen and said that he could only imagine what would happen when he enters the arena this year.

“I was playing the first match of the whole Laver Cup against Opelka,” Ruud said. “It was the first time they showed Roger on the big screen in TD Garden in Boston, and the whole crowd erupted like I never heard before, so I can only imagine what it will be like when he’s on the team and when he will enter the court.”

Ruud also said that having the likes of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray at the Laver Cup is special and added that he's happy to represent Team Europe at the tournament.

“It’s going to be so special this year, having the biggest four tennis players in my childhood," Ruud added. “It’s going to be an honor. Probably going to be a bit nervous when I’m out there playing in front of them, but I’ll do my best and I’m very happy to be able to represent Europe for this year’s Laver Cup in front of a crowd full of cheerful fans, and a European bench of legends.”

The Laver Cup will be Roger Federer's final tournament

The Laver Cup will be Roger Federer's final tournament as a pro tennis player, with the Swiss announcing his retirement from tennis last week.

The Swiss last featured on the ATP tour during last year's Wimbledon Championships and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Adrian Mannarino, Richard Gasquet, Cameron Norrie and Lorenzo Sonego. He eventually lost 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 to Hubert Hurkacz.

Roger Federer's previous appearance at the Laver Cup came in 2019, when the tournament was held in Geneva. He won both of his singles matches against John Isner and Nick Kyrgios. In fact, Federer has a 100% win-loss record in singles at the event.

The Swiss will be eager to mesmerize the crowd for one final time before bidding farewell to tennis.

