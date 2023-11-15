Novak Djokovic has shared his thoughts on the heightened motivation shown by the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune to defeat him.

Djokovic's impressive 19-match winning streak ended at the 2023 ATP Finals as he went down to an inspired display from Sinner in Turin, Italy. Despite squandering away a 4-2 lead in the deciding set, the Italian held his nerve and ultimately secured a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) victory in a three-hour and nine-minute long thriller.

This marked the 22-year-old's first-ever win over Djokovic, propelling him to the top of the Green Group standings and significantly bolstering his chances of qualifying for the semifinals. The World No. 1, meanwhile, held onto second place, having defeated Rune 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 in his tournament opener.

During his post-match press conference, Djokovic was asked whether he felt that the young guns like Sinner, Rune and Carlos Alcaraz were "over-motivated" to beat him. In response, the Serb emphasized that it was entirely normal for these rising stars to feel extra motivation against him, given his position in the sport.

"It's normal. I mean, I don't think there is anything strange about that. It's normal they want to beat me. I was experiencing for already these kind of feelings that every single player is motivated even more to beat me anywhere I play in the world. That's okay. It's absolutely normal. They want to take the scalp. Jannik did that tonight," he said.

The World No. 1 also reviewed his own performance, taking pride in his valiant comeback efforts throughout the riveting contest.

"It's normal to lose some of the matches like this, but I have to be content with the fight, fighting spirit. I managed to make a comeback from set down, break down in the third set. Played in really challenging and difficult conditions on the court today. I'm proud of the fight that I put in. It just wasn't enough for the win," he added.

Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals loss: "Jannik Sinner deserved to win because in important moments I wasn't decisive enough"

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner embrace after ATP Finals clash

Novak Djokovic highlighted the contrast between Jannik Sinner's performance in their Wimbledon semifinal and their ATP Finals clash. The Serb stated that the key distinction was Sinner's greater courage and precision during the decisive moments of the match in Turin, acknowledging the 22-year-old's well-deserved victory.

"But I think the main difference is that in the important points, he was going for it, he was more courageous.Yeah, he deserved to win because in important moments I wasn't I guess aggressive enough, I wasn't decisive enough. I gave him opportunity to take the control over the points," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also divulged the details of their net exchange, sharing that he had congratulated the Italian on a "fantastic" performance.

"You have to just congratulate him. He just played a fantastic match. That's what I told him at the net. I think in the most important moments, he played his best game and he absolutely deserved to win," he added.

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Hubert Hurkacz in his final group stage match. Hurkacz stepped in as an alternate after Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal due to injury. Sinner, meanwhile, will take on Holger Rune next.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis