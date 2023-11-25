"They would win plenty of Majors" - Lleyton Hewitt believes Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner would be just as lethal in doubles ahead of Davis Cup final

Team Australia's captain, Lleyton Hewitt, opined that if Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner were to compete in the doubles category, they would potentially win multiple Majors in that category as well.

On Friday, Australia faced off against Finland in the semi-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain. The Aussies took the lead in the tie as Alexei Popyrin defeated Otto Virtanen in the opener, 7-6(5), 6-2. World No. 12 Alex de Minaur booked Australia's berth in the summit clash of the Davis Cup Finals for the second successive year with a straight-sets victory over Emil Ruusuvuori.

During the post-match press conference, Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt hailed the quality and ability of Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner ahead of the all-European second semi-final clash. Hewitt said:

"Yeah, it's a tough one. You know, obviously, we know Novak [Djokovic] and Jannik [Sinner] are quality players. Doesn't matter if they play singles or doubles. We saw that with Jannik yesterday helping Italy go through."

The Aussie captain maintained that if the best singles players on tour would start competing in the doubles category, they would win multiple Grand Slams. Hewitt said:

"So doesn't surprise me, though. You know, if the best guys, best singles players in the world, played doubles week in and week out in all the Majors, they would win plenty."

He further added:

"So it's more about who they match up with, I guess. That's a telling factor. Both teams have options I think with who they play together."

Hewitt also stated that while Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are incredible players, he has complete confidence in his team's resolve to take on either of them in the Davis Cup Final. He said:

"And then I've got full confidence in my boys. They know what they're doing on a doubles court. Yeah, I'd have a lot of belief putting them out against anybody."

"Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are as good as anyone at the moment" - Lleyton Hewitt ahead of Davis Cup finals

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin

Italy will lock horns against Serbia in the semi-finals of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, November 25.

During the press conference at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt hailed the quality of the 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic and World No. 4 Sinner, ahead of the semi-final clash between the two. Hewitt said:

"It's tough either way. Obviously No. 1s, both absolute quality players. They are as good as anyone going around at the moment."

Breaking it down further, the Aussie captain spoke highly of the squad depth of both teams, Italy and Serbia. He stated:

"Yeah, it's going to be a tough task. Both teams have options in their No. 2 players. They've got a lot of depth, both teams. As I said in the doubles, as well, if it comes down to it, then they've got choices to make in that as well."

Hewitt further added:

"So we'll sit back and watch tomorrow and make a plan sort of depending on who we're up against."

Novak Djokovic's Serbia convincingly defeated Great Britain 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup. Miomir Kecmanovic downed Jack Draper in the first singles tie with the score 7-6(2), 7-6(6). The reigning US Open champion Djokovic then beat Cameron Norrie in a straight-sets win, 6-4, 6-4, to send Serbia into the semi-finals.

Jannik Sinner's Italy had to come back from 0-1 against the Netherlands in the last eight. The 2023 ATP Finals runner-up beat Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-1 to set up the doubles clash as the decider. There, the duo of Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego ousted the Dutch pairing of Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, handing Italy a 2-1 win.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis