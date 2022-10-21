"This aged well" - Andy Roddick and Martina Navratilova take sarcastic digs at Fox anchor after Liz Truss' resignation as UK PM

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova and former US Open champion Andy Roddick took sarcastic digs at FOX Business anchor Larry Kudlow after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss handed in her resignation.

Kudlow had previously complimented Truss on her tax policies in the UK in September to fight rising inflation in the country. The anchor had blamed the liberal media for their criticism of Truss' actions and urged that the US do the same.

Navratilova took to Twitter to remind Kudlow of his comments after Truss' resignation a mere 44 days into her tenure.

"Oops Larry, oops," wrote Navratilova.

Martina Navratilova @Martina MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch Larry Kudlow on Fox Business 9/23/22: "The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's Commitment to America plan.” Larry Kudlow on Fox Business 9/23/22: "The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's Commitment to America plan.” https://t.co/SlW349niNx Oops Larry, oops twitter.com/MeidasTouch/st… Oops Larry, oops twitter.com/MeidasTouch/st…

Roddick, meanwhile, was at his witty best as he stated that Kudlow's comments "aged well."

"This aged well," wrote Roddick.

andyroddick @andyroddick MeidasTouch @MeidasTouch Larry Kudlow on Fox Business 9/23/22: "The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's Commitment to America plan.” Larry Kudlow on Fox Business 9/23/22: "The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's Commitment to America plan.” https://t.co/SlW349niNx This aged well twitter.com/meidastouch/st… This aged well twitter.com/meidastouch/st…

"I didn't sign up to be famous, I just played tennis" - Martina Navratilova on being active on social media

Martina Navratilova presents the championship trophy to Iga Swiatek after she defeated Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open

Martina Navratilova is not afraid to speak her mind on social and political issues.

The tennis legend recently spoke about her extensive use of social media and the need for people to use the platform because "silence is consent."

"I didn't sign up to be famous, I just played tennis. But social media gave me the platform and I use it quite a lot," Navratilova said.

"It depends on the personality of that person and the specific situation of course," she continued. "I think when you have that platform, you've got to use it, because silence is consent, and most of the time that's not acceptable. So I wish more people will take it seriously."

The 66-year-old recently called out Novak Djokovic for his beliefs toward the Covid-19 vaccine.

While some of Djokovic's fans weren't happy with Navratilova's comments, she stuck to her guns, saying she agreed with the Serb on most things barring one.

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?" she said. "Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good."

