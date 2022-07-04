"This is how you're allowed to smile when you have a combined 42 Slams" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal's new photograph together at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal, who said that he missed his friend Roger Federer after his third-round match, was reunited with the 20-time Grand Slam winner at SW19.

Wimbledon and the tennis world celebrated the completion of 100 years of the stunning Centre Court on Sunday. A ceremony was organized by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) as spectators saw the former Wimbledon champions come together on the court.

The biggest surprise was sprung by eight-time winner Federer, who was the last to join the brigade of players, and also received the loudest cheer from the crowd. Wimbledon 2022 is the first time that Federer has not played in the grasscourt Major since 1999. The Swiss master has been struggling with a knee injury for the last two years.

After the ceremony, the matches kicked off as per the schedule and the official Twitter account of Wimbledon posted a special photograph from earlier in the day. It was a photograph of friends and rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that set the internet abuzz.

Fans expressed a blend of emotions after watching two of the greatest players together after such a long time. Both players are also set to play together at the Laver Cup this September.

"This is how you're allowed to smile when you have a combined 42 Slams," a fan tweeted.

Adri W🌻 @AdriW9 Tennis Royalty right here!! I'm seriously in love with the beautiful friendship Roger and Rafa have!! So cool, sweet and genuine 🥰 Love both of them!! Miss watching, enjoying Roger's gorgeous matches so much... @Wimbledon Aawwe yesTennis Royalty right here!!I'm seriously in love with the beautiful friendship Roger and Rafa have!! So cool, sweet and genuine 🥰 Love both of them!!Miss watching, enjoying Roger's gorgeous matches so much... @Wimbledon Aawwe yes😍😍😍 Tennis Royalty right here!!❤️🎾👑👑🎾💚 I'm seriously in love with the beautiful friendship Roger and Rafa have!! So cool, sweet and genuine 🥰 Love both of them!!💖💖💖Miss watching, enjoying Roger's gorgeous matches so much...

Sana @SanaSaoudi @Dorli_Wi #Fedal22 @Wimbledon Hahaha I want to say that we didn’t care about the ceremony we were just waiting for the Fedal meeting hahaha but I won’t say that @Dorli_Wi @Wimbledon Hahaha I want to say that we didn’t care about the ceremony we were just waiting for the Fedal meeting hahaha but I won’t say that 😈🙈🙊 #Fedal22 ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥

"One of the best sporting moments in my life was watching the 2008 Wimbledon final on TV as a kid. That match made me fall in love with tennis," another fan wrote.

Uzi 🦅 @uzisworldd Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/dC5bz5Dr18 One of the best sporting moments in my life was watching the 2008 Wimbledon final on TV as a kid. That match made me fall in love with tennis twitter.com/wimbledon/stat… One of the best sporting moments in my life was watching the 2008 Wimbledon final on TV as a kid. That match made me fall in love with tennis twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

"Not gonna lie, I haven't thought much of a world where there's no Fedal in the sport. Seeing Federer here in a suit just makes it feel like we're inching closer to that place in time. And I hate it," a user wrote.

love, rocky @rockthebear



AND I HATE IT!!! Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/dC5bz5Dr18 Not gonna lie, I haven't thought much of a world where there's no Fedal in the sport. Seeing Federer here in a suit just makes it feel like we're inching closer to that place in time.AND I HATE IT!!! twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Not gonna lie, I haven't thought much of a world where there's no Fedal in the sport. Seeing Federer here in a suit just makes it feel like we're inching closer to that place in time. AND I HATE IT!!! twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… https://t.co/zPcTQeNDO5

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| wimbledon era 🎾 @rafastefbaes @Wimbledon this picture represents their entire friendship perfectly; rafa doing the eyebrow raise, roger laughing at him. it’s just how it used to be. @Wimbledon this picture represents their entire friendship perfectly; rafa doing the eyebrow raise, roger laughing at him. it’s just how it used to be.

"The only relationship between 2 competitors that you feel is really pure and real, a very rare thing, frankly," a fan tweeted.

Wivo @WivoRN twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/dC5bz5Dr18 العلاقة الوحيدة بين 2 منافسين اللي تحسها نقية بحق وحقيقي، حاجة نادرة أوي أوي بصراحة العلاقة الوحيدة بين 2 منافسين اللي تحسها نقية بحق وحقيقي، حاجة نادرة أوي أوي بصراحة ❤️ twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…

Abhinav Anand @Abhinav72430311 @Wimbledon Fedal playing the Wimbledon finals against each other one more time would be a moment to cherish @Wimbledon Fedal playing the Wimbledon finals against each other one more time would be a moment to cherish

rafaelming120062 @rafaelming12001 @Wimbledon The best picture of the week ! Fedal forever @Wimbledon The best picture of the week ! Fedal forever

"What a great photo! These two sweeties, with genuine smiles at seeing each other again," another user wrote.

Rafael Nadal to face Botic van de Zandschulp in Wimbledon 4th round

Rafael Nadal won his only previous meeting with Botic van de Zandschulp

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships once again. For a place in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard will lock horns with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Centre Court on Monday. The two players have faced each other only once, at the 2022 French Open, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning in straight sets.

Although Nadal dropped a set each in his first two matches, he beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round to stay in the hunt for a third Wimbledon title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far