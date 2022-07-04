Create
"This is how you're allowed to smile when you have a combined 42 Slams" - Tennis fans react to Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal's new photograph together at Wimbledon

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's latest photograph makes fans nostalgic
Parag Jain
Modified Jul 04, 2022 02:12 PM IST

Rafael Nadal, who said that he missed his friend Roger Federer after his third-round match, was reunited with the 20-time Grand Slam winner at SW19.

Wimbledon and the tennis world celebrated the completion of 100 years of the stunning Centre Court on Sunday. A ceremony was organized by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) as spectators saw the former Wimbledon champions come together on the court.

The biggest surprise was sprung by eight-time winner Federer, who was the last to join the brigade of players, and also received the loudest cheer from the crowd. Wimbledon 2022 is the first time that Federer has not played in the grasscourt Major since 1999. The Swiss master has been struggling with a knee injury for the last two years.

After the ceremony, the matches kicked off as per the schedule and the official Twitter account of Wimbledon posted a special photograph from earlier in the day. It was a photograph of friends and rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that set the internet abuzz.

Fedal at Wimbledon: 2022 edition#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/dC5bz5Dr18

Fans expressed a blend of emotions after watching two of the greatest players together after such a long time. Both players are also set to play together at the Laver Cup this September.

@Wimbledon Finallyyyyy
"This is how you're allowed to smile when you have a combined 42 Slams," a fan tweeted.
this is how you're allowed to smile when you have a combined 42 slams twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon FeDal is my religion! https://t.co/Pjy8TnYLNT
@Wimbledon Aawwe yes😍😍😍 Tennis Royalty right here!!❤️🎾👑👑🎾💚 I'm seriously in love with the beautiful friendship Roger and Rafa have!! So cool, sweet and genuine 🥰 Love both of them!!💖💖💖Miss watching, enjoying Roger's gorgeous matches so much...
@Dorli_Wi @Wimbledon Hahaha I want to say that we didn’t care about the ceremony we were just waiting for the Fedal meeting hahaha but I won’t say that 😈🙈🙊 #Fedal22 ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥
"One of the best sporting moments in my life was watching the 2008 Wimbledon final on TV as a kid. That match made me fall in love with tennis," another fan wrote.
One of the best sporting moments in my life was watching the 2008 Wimbledon final on TV as a kid. That match made me fall in love with tennis twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon The way Roger looks at Rafa!❤️ May their friendship never change!🧿
"Not gonna lie, I haven't thought much of a world where there's no Fedal in the sport. Seeing Federer here in a suit just makes it feel like we're inching closer to that place in time. And I hate it," a user wrote.
Not gonna lie, I haven't thought much of a world where there's no Fedal in the sport. Seeing Federer here in a suit just makes it feel like we're inching closer to that place in time. AND I HATE IT!!! twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat… https://t.co/zPcTQeNDO5
@Wimbledon this picture represents their entire friendship perfectly; rafa doing the eyebrow raise, roger laughing at him. it’s just how it used to be.
"The only relationship between 2 competitors that you feel is really pure and real, a very rare thing, frankly," a fan tweeted.
العلاقة الوحيدة بين 2 منافسين اللي تحسها نقية بحق وحقيقي، حاجة نادرة أوي أوي بصراحة ❤️ twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon Fedal playing the Wimbledon finals against each other one more time would be a moment to cherish
The way Roger is looking at Rafa 😍♥️Two legends & 42 GS titles in one frame 🔥Waiting for your reunion at Laver Cup @RafaelNadal @rogerfederer ☺️ twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon So the 15000 tweets asking for a #Fedal picture finally worked, huh?
“i don’t wanna look like i am gonna be his boyfriend, no?”you’re failing, rafa twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon The best picture of the week ! Fedal forever
Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Fed looks at Rafa 🥰Great recognises great. Class recognises class.#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon please give us more pics we need more fedal content NOW
Oh good we got our family Christmas-card pic early this year. twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
"What a great photo! These two sweeties, with genuine smiles at seeing each other again," another user wrote.
What a great photo! These two sweeties, with genuine smiles at seeing each other again . . . twitter.com/Wimbledon/stat…
@Wimbledon Good to see two legends in one frame 👌👌👏👏💙🧡💙 #RafaelNadal #RogerFederer #Wimbeldon2022
Also back to radiating happiness! I mean, look at them glowing!!! 😊🥹❤️ twitter.com/wimbledon/stat…

Rafael Nadal to face Botic van de Zandschulp in Wimbledon 4th round

Rafael Nadal won his only previous meeting with Botic van de Zandschulp
Rafael Nadal won his only previous meeting with Botic van de Zandschulp
Also Read Article Continues below

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal is through to the fourth round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships once again. For a place in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard will lock horns with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Centre Court on Monday. The two players have faced each other only once, at the 2022 French Open, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning in straight sets.

Although Nadal dropped a set each in his first two matches, he beat Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the third round to stay in the hunt for a third Wimbledon title.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
