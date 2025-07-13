"This is what Aryna Sabalenka was talking about";"It was shady" - Coco Gauff & Belarusian's fans argue after Iga Swiatek runs riot in Wimbledon final

Iga Swiatek's 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships sparked a heated back-and-forth between fans of Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. The tense exchanges between the fans stemmed from the controversial comments made by the Belarusian about the American following the latter's win in the final of this year's French Open.

Ad

Following Sabalenka's heartbreaking loss to Gauff at Roland Garros, the Belarusian cut a frustrated figure during her post-match press conference. Here, she controversially suggested that Iga Swiatek would have beaten the American had the Pole reached the final instead of her. In the semis of the clay Major, the reigning No. 1 had come out on top against Swiatek.

At the time, Aryna Sabalenka's remarks received fierce criticism, with many suggesting that the Belarusian was being disrespectful to Coco Gauff. Now, after Iga Swiatek's rampant display in the Wimbledon final, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) opined that the Pole is the only WTA star who plays finals without getting nervous.

Ad

Trending

"Iga really the only player on tour that doesn't get nervous in big finals, unbelievable mental toughness," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This comment went on to spark the argument between Sabalenka and Gauff fans. According to the Belarusian's loyalists, the reigning No. 1 was highlighting Iga Swiatek's mental strength in finals instead of disrespecting Gauff in her controversial French Open comment.

"This is what Sabalenka was talking about at the roland garros press conference but everyone made it about Coco when it wasn’t," a fan of the Belarusian wrote.

Ad

However, a fan of Gauff vehemently disagreed, sticking to the narrative that Sabalenka had 'thrown shade' at the American.

"No matter how yall try to chop that s**t Sabalenka was wrong and it was shady to Coco. This match had nothing to do with how Iga hypothetically would have played Coco, a grand slam champion who had beaten Iga 3x in their last 3 matches. Yall are not smart," the fan clapped back.

Ad

More fans proceeded to weigh in with their respective opinions on the argument.

"Well it turned out to be really interesting how everything Sabalenka said (and got heat for) ended up being proven right," another of the Belarusian's fans added.

"Exactly, everyone really misinterpreted what she meant like?," questioned yet another Sabalenka fan.

"What was there to get nervous about, she won the first set 6-0 and only hit 2 winners, what does that tell you. Coco would have beaten Iga in straight sets," a Gauff fan argued.

Ad

"What’s Sabalenka said was not appropriate in the moment. She may have a sense of her opinion about things, but considering it in the context of the other negativity that was flowing, it wasn’t appropriate," yet another fan of the American chimed in.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff patched up sensationally ahead of Iga Swiatek's title-winning run at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) dance together ahead of their 2025 Wimbledon Championships campaigns (Source: Getty)

While the war of words between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka's fans doesn't appear to be cooling down, the WTA stars themselves confirmed a sensational patch-up in the buildup to the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The American and the Belarusian filmed multiple social media videos, announcing that they'd buried the hatchet for good.

Ad

Prior to these developments, Sabalenka had apologized to Gauff via text messages, which the American had confirmed. Unfortunately for the two top-ranked WTA stars, glory at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships ultimately belonged to their rival Iga Swiatek.

Gauff crashed out from the grass Major after suffering a straight-set, first-round loss to Dayana Yastremska. Meanwhile, Sabalenka reached the last four but was remarkably overpowered by Anisimova, who would then go on to finish as runner-up to Iga Swiatek in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More