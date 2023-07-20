The organizers of the Hungarian Open came in for criticism for their handling of the line call controversy, with them blaming Zhang Shuai and favoring and protecting Amarissa Kiara Toth. This left several tennis fans feeling frustrated and perplexed.

The match between Shuai and Toth was marred by controversy. The dispute erupted during the first set when a line call at 5-5 and 15-15 became a point of contention, leaving Shuai distraught. She firmly believed that her ball had landed on the line, but the chair umpire held a different opinion.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Zhang Shuai requested Amarissa Kiara Toth to preserve the mark so she could inspect it during the changeover. However, Toth carelessly wiped the mark away with her foot. The entire incident left the Chinese player in tears, ultimately leading her to retire from the match.

The Hungarian Grand Prix organizers recently took to social media to defend Amarissa Kiara Toth. The organizers firmly stated that there was no deflection in the incident and accused "the Chinese" of manipulating the world through a deceptive video.

"Amarissa did not decide if the ball was good or not. It was the decision of the linesman and then the chair umpire. The Hungarian tennis player in the first WTA main draw match of her life may not have behaved in every situation, but she did nothing that could be described as a lack of integrity. And there is no deflection, no misunderstanding. The Chinese are manipulating the world with a manipulative video," the organizers commented.

Upon learning about the comment made by the organizers, several tennis fans were outraged and took to social media to express their anger. Many were deeply disturbed by the clear racism on the part of the organizers.

One fan extended their unwavering support for Zhang Shuai and strongly criticized the organizers for their blatant display of racism. They also urged the WTA to take immediate action against the tournament.

"Ok. Enough. This is blatant racism, from a state which has an openly fascist government. @WTA needs to act against the Hungarian GP for this. And I’d like to see a statement from the @ptpaplayers. Full solidarity with @zhangshuai121," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed concern about the escalating controversies surrounding the match between Zhang Shuai and Amarissa Kiara Toth and inquired whether the WTA would take any action regarding the incident.

"This keeps getting worse and worse. Are you going to do anything about this @WTA??" the fan tweeted.

McPODIUM @MCLbabyy This keeps getting worse and worse. Are you going to do anything about this @WTA?? twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta…

Here are a few more reactions:

Magda Linette @MagdaLinette twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta… This is the worst response by a tournament I have ever seen.

LorenaPopa 🕵️‍♀️🎾 @popalorena What are they talking about, a manipulative video??? LMAOOO THIS IS CRAZY, the videos are literally footage from the match, they need to stop embarrasse themselves because they are making it worse as if anyone thought that's even possible twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta…

Yoshi🦖🍄 @sippingf1tea @kostekcanu Damn the racism isn’t even subtle

Up Mim @Ap_Mim @kostekcanu Are they really blaming “the Chinese”? That’s a good example of the Hungarian racism.

Shadow @shadowy twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta… how can they be so blunt about racism

michael epps @michael_epps @kostekcanu Absolutely disgusting. The racism jumped right out.

Pluto’s Tennis Society @plutotennis this has nothing to do with ethnic groups and everything to do with bad behavior



#toth #zhang #wta twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta… Bro really said “the Chinese”this has nothing to do with ethnic groups and everything to do with bad behavior

Chase @Chase_0924 @kostekcanu If this is true them WTA should take down this tournament. This is crazy. How low could this people go? It shown clearly how Toth erased the mark. It is shown thow she celebrated her bs win. I will watch one of her games one day and I’ll make sure to bring a big streamer for her

* @adoomerss They seem to have no problem removing tournament like Ostrava from the calendar, I really hope that the @WTA completely boycott this tournament next year for making such xenophobic comments twitter.com/kostekcanu/sta…

Zhang Shuai thanks fans for their support after tense incident at Hungarian Grand Prix

Zhang Shuai at the Rothesay International Eastbourne

Following the controversial incident at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Zhang Shuai turned to social media to express her heartfelt appreciation to her fans and fellow WTA players for their unwavering support.

The World No. 45 also emphasized that the ball had indeed landed on the line, highlighting the erroneous judgment made by the chair umpire.

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side," she tweeted.

Shuai Zhang @zhangshuai121



I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE

"A lot of players /fans such warm messages , love you guys and really appreciated again . Move forward stay strong," Zhang Shuai added.

Shuai Zhang @zhangshuai121 you guys and really appreciated again . Move forward stay strong 🤝 A lot of players /fans such warm messages , loveyou guys and really appreciated again . Move forward stay strong

The defeat against Amarissa Kiara Toth further extended the Chinese player's losing streak to 13 matches. Shuai has struggled to find her form and last tasted victory in a singles match at the Lyon Open in early February.

Throughout 2023, Shui has only managed to emerge victorious in four more matches - all at the 2023 Australian Open.