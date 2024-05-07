"This is so on brand, I'm crying";"Unbothered Queen" - Fans amused by Elena Rybakina acting nonchalant about Zendaya's 'Challengers' movie

During a recent press conference, Elena Rybakina was found to be unaware of Zendaya's movie 'Challengers'. This prompted some hilarious reactions from fans who were left amused.

Rybakina has had a mixed bag of results so far this season. She has won WTA 500 titles in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart but found it tough at the WTA 1000 events.

She lost the Qatar Open final against Iga Swiatek and the Miami Open final against Danielle Collins. Her Australian Open campaign lasted just two rounds.

Recently, she faced defeat in the Madrid Open semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka. The Kazakh is now in Rome to defend her Italian Open title.

During a press conference in Italy, Rybakina was asked about Zendaya's tennis-inspired movie 'Challengers'. The World No. 4 seemed to be unaware of it and fans were left amused.

"This is so on brand im crying," wrote one fan

Elena has the best personality on tour," wrote another.

"Elena rybakina you are iconic and i love you," wrote a third fan.

"Nonchalant," wrote yet another.

Several fans called her a queen for her reaction.

"I love this clueless queen," wrote one fan.

"I aim to emulate this unbothered QUEEN," wrote another.

The movie 'Challengers' was released on April 26, 2024. Several women's tennis stars have joined the 'Challengers' bandwagon in the past few weeks including Serena and Venus Williams, Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard.

Elena Rybakina is feeling good going into the Italian Open 2024

Elena Rybakina won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024.

Elena Rybakina's press conference was filled with moments where she was unaware of what was being asked or she heard something wrong.

The Kazakh did, however, explain that she had a good practice and had a good feeling about the 2024 Italian Open.

"Well, now we did big block of the preparation before. I feel like I played so much. Madrid, of course, the courts are different and everything is different. I feel like with today's practice, it was good feeling," she said during the press conference.

Rybakina was in good form as her clay court season started with a WTA 500 title in Stuttgart. She defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the tournament.

Moving on to Madrid, she had a good run until the semifinal where she faced Sabalenka. The Kazakh convincingly won the first set 6-1 but lost the next two 5-7, 6-7(5). Rybakina's Italian Open defense begins on Friday, May 10.