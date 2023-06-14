"This is crazy, universe was calling" - Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas shocked from recalling time when they were involved in package mix-up

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa harked back to a strange incident in 2022 when the duo was involved in a package mix-up.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been creating quite a buzz on the internet following their recent social media exchanges. They have confirmed their relationship after days of speculation.

A few days after confirming their relationship, Tsitsipas recollected a video from last year when the Greek had accidentally received a package meant for Badosa. Taking to Twitter, Tsitsipas reacted to the strange coincidence.

"Ok, we got to stop. This is getting too much," he wrote.

Badosa also expressed her disbelief, stating that it was the universe talking to them.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO this is crazy! Universe was calling…@steftsitsipas," her tweet read.

Tsitsipas replied:

"I just remembered that!"

Fans started to speculate something brewing between Tsitsipas and Badosa when they recently set up a joint playlist on Spotify. The couple later went on to create a joint Instagram account where they shared videos of them together during their recent trip to Dubai.

Tsitsipas was previously in a four-year relationship with Theodora Petalas until they split up earlier this year. Meanwhile, Badosa recently called time on her relationship with Cuban model Juan Betancourt.

On the tennis front, Tsitsipas was last seen in action at the 2023 French Open where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Badosa recently picked up a stress fracture in her spine which forced her to withdraw from the claycourt Major. She last played at the Italian Open. The Spaniard beat Anna-Lena Friedsam, Ons Jabeur, Marta Kostyuk, and Karolina Muchova before falling to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinal.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to play next at BOSS Open, Paula Badosa rests

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 French Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next play at the 2023 Boss Open. Following a first-round bye, the top seed will square off against Richard Gasquet in the second round on Thursday, June 15. This will be their third meeting on the tour. The head-to-head record stands at 1-1.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, is yet to completely recover from the spine injury. Taking to social media recently, the Spaniard announced that she will be sidelined for a few weeks.

"At the tournament in Rome, I suffered a stress fracture in my spine. It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries. This is going to keep me out of the competition for some weeks. Thanks to all of you who are with me no matter what. I’ll keep you updated," she wrote on Instagram.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' win-loss record for the current season stands at 31-9 while Paula Badosa's is at 17-8.

