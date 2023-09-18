"This is so cute" - Sloane Stephens receives special gift from little girl at Guadalajara Open 

At the Guadalajara Open 2023, Sloane Stephens was pleasantly surprised by a touching gift from a young fan, and she couldn't help but share her joy, exclaiming how incredibly cute it was. This thoughtful present took the shape of a bracelet, sweetly offered to her by a little girl following the match. Stephens graciously extended her appreciation, saying, "Thank you."

After the match, Sloane Stephens shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram story. She posted a photo of the beaded bracelet she received from a young fan, proudly displaying it on her wrist. The bracelet was adorned with the inscription "GDLOPEN,

The 2017 US Open champion triumphed over fellow American Ann Li 7-5, 6-4 in the second round of the Guadalajara Open 2023 in Mexico on Monday. The tournament commenced on September 17 and will continue till September 23.

From September of the previous year until now, the 30-year-old has taken part in 51 matches, emerging victorious in 29 while experiencing 22 losses.

Sloane Stephens early US Open exit and career highlights

Before Coco Gauff's US Open victory, the last American to win the tournament was Sloane Stephens back in 2017. Sloane Stephens secured her victory by defeating fellow American Madison Keys in the final 6–3, 6–0. Sloane Stephens made an early exit from the US Open 2023, losing in the first round to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad.

"I think there’s still a little bit of tennis left in the year to kind of make some moves, so I’m just going to try to do that, try not to sulk about this too much. But obviously disappointing considering that I’ve been playing well. I played a good match and just didn’t get it done,” she stated In a post match press conference after her exit.

This season, she has reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open and Cleveland as well.

In 2018, she achieved her highest WTA ranking of No.3. Her successful career includes winning 7 WTA titles and finishing as the runner-up at the 2018 French Open, where she was defeated by Romanian tennis player Simona Halep. Additionally, she reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2013 and the semifinals of the Australian Open in the same year, where she ended Serena Williams' 20-match consecutive win streak.