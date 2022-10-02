"This is not even close to being true, what is the point of making things up?" - Tennis fans hit back at Alexander Zverev's brother Mischa for unprovoked criticism of Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz created history at the 2022 US Open, becoming the youngest person ever to claim the top spot in the ATP rankings. The Spaniard also earned the notorious record of becoming the World No. 1 with the fewest points (6,740 points) to his name since 2009.

On that note, Mischa Zverev, brother of Alexander Zverev, criticized the current ATP rankings while speaking in a recent interview. Taking Grigor Dimitrov's example, Mischa Zverev pointed out how Dimitrov, despite having more points than Alcaraz in 2007, was ranked at just 7th in the rankings.

Zverev's brother's claim, however, didn't go well with the tennis fans as they slammed him for his callous comments on the Spaniard's historic archivement. One user accused him of being envious of Alcaraz's achievements despite the latter being just a teenager.

"They are really jealous of a teenager."

Mladenovic25languages @toiletbreak12



"They are really jealous of a teenager."

Another use made fun of the "false news," wondering sarcastically why Mischa Zverev would say such things when anyone could verify the facts for themselves. The German's claims are definitely not true, as Dimitrov has never had 7,000 points to his name at any point in his career. The highest he has ever had is 5,150 points, during which he rose to World No. 3.

"Why lie about something that can be so easily proven false ?"

Charlotte 🦋 #4intallinn 🙏🏻 @moonballs_



"Why lie about something that can be so easily proven false ?"

bhav7k @bhav7k @Refusal97 @WeAreTennis 🤔As per Atp-Tour's website, Dimitrov had 3755 points when he was No. 7 i september 2017. When he became No. 3 in 2018, he had 5150. @Refusal97 @WeAreTennis 🤔As per Atp-Tour's website, Dimitrov had 3755 points when he was No. 7 i september 2017. When he became No. 3 in 2018, he had 5150.

Another user justified Alcaraz's points by claiming that tennis is a much improved sport now with a lot of worthy players in the Top-40 having great potential.

"Because tennis is more competitive now unlike a few years back the top 40 are killers now it's a good thing tennis is improving"

TRISHEN NAIDOO @Trishennaidoo11 @WeAreTennis Because tennis is more competitive now unlike a few years back the top 40 are killers now it's a good thing tennis is improving . @WeAreTennis Because tennis is more competitive now unlike a few years back the top 40 are killers now it's a good thing tennis is improving .

One fan nullified Zverev's remarks by pointing out that the current scenario provides more competition with the presence of stronger players to compete.

"And? It can means there is much more competition now, much more players are able to win… a stronger field in each tournament"

beyond the daily life @beyonddailylife



"And? It can means there is much more competition now, much more players are able to win… a stronger field in each tournament"

Below are a few more tweet reactions:

willys @Rosiewmity @WeAreTennis Alcaraz has 5 titles and 7 finals in 14 tournaments in 2022 + 52-10 W/L, start blaming whatever you want to others lmao @WeAreTennis Alcaraz has 5 titles and 7 finals in 14 tournaments in 2022 + 52-10 W/L, start blaming whatever you want to others lmao

TomTom @TomToTheTom



"This is really cringey like you're not as good as Alcaraz and what did you achieve a few years ago that matches what he achieved"

hubert hurkacz's manager @shaposthirdwife



"the untalented zverev just lying out his ass unprovoked because the highest amount of points grigor had was like 5100 and that was when he was world number 3"

Carlos Alcaraz named in 2022 TIME100 Next list

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz etched his name in the history books after winning his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last month. By virtue of winning the US Open, the 19-year-old climbed to the top of the ATP rankings.

The Spaniard added another feather to his cap by earning a place in this year's TIME Magazine's 100 Next list. The star studded list acknowledges the efforts put in by some of the rising stars from various fields.

With his inclusion on the list, the teenager joined the likes of NBA player Ja Morant, soccer stars Sam Kerr and Trinity Rodman, and sprinter Erriyon Knighton. However, Carlos Alcaraz's addition was met with criticism from certain tennis fans who were left disappointed that US Open women's singles winner Iga Swiatek was not picked despite having an equally impressive season.

