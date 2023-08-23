An argument erupted during the qualifying rounds of the 2023 US Open when a spectator hurled abuse at former ATP top-20 player Viktor Troicki, who was present at Flushing Meadows to support Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic.

Troicki is currently coaching Medjedovic, who faced Borna Gojo of Croatia in the first qualifying round at the US Open. Gojo, the No. 8 seed, took the first set 7-5, with Medjedovic fighting back to win the second set in a tiebreak.

With the contest hanging in the balance, a disruption occurred in the stands as a few local fans started arguing with Viktor Troicki. In a video capturing the incident, one of the spectators is heard abusing the former World No. 12, calling him a "crybaby" and getting up close and personal with the Serb.

"This f*ing crybaby, he can't stand someone cheering a f*ing player. It's the US Open. It's 12 million f*ing people in here. We're all f*** loud. F*** clown," the spectator shouts.

The man went on to yell racist comments toward Troicki, saying he was just there to support the players.

"We're cheering you d*. It's New York not f*ing Serbia. Then about the security person bit. He won't f***ing stop. This a****le told me to shut up," he said.

In the video, someone is also heard threatening to call law enforcement to resolve the issue.

"We are calling 911," a woman says.

Security personnel and others in the stands soon arrived to intervene and stop the argument. Some even tried to get the spectator away from Troicki but to no avail.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, the argument did not turn into a physical brawl as the fans were moved out of the court where Medjedovic and Gojo were competing.

Borna Gojo eventually won the match 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-4 to enter the second round in the qualifying stages at the US Open.

Viktor Troicki has been involved in controversies prior to US Open

Viktor Troicki

This incident at the US Open is not the first time Viktor Troicki has found himself in hot water. Troicki, who retired from professional tennis in 2021, was flaked by tennis fans for participating in an exhibition tournament organized in Russia in 2022 amidst the war in Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian player Sergiy Stakhovsky posted a heated exchange he had with Troicki regarding his participation in the tournament.

"Disappointing Victor. To see you in Russia. But I guess money can buy it all," Stakhovsky wrote.

During his playing days, Viktor Troicki reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 on June 6, 2011. He won three titles on the ATP tour. The first came at the 2010 Kremlin Cup (d. Marcos Baghdatis). Troicki also lifted titles at the 2015 Sydney International (d. Mikhail Kukushkin) and 2016 Syndey International 2 (d. Grigor Dimitrov).

At the Grand Slam level, Troicki's best performances came at the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the fourth round multiple times. At the US Open, his best showing was a third-round appearance in 2008, 2015, and 2017. Troicki's last tournament was the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the second round (lost to Brandon Nakashima).