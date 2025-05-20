"This is the Federer/Nadal thing again" - Fans annoyed by Carlos Alcaraz being asked whether he called Jannik Sinner during doping ban

Carlos Alcaraz defeated World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in commanding fashion at the 2025 Italian Open on Sunday (May 18). During the post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked whether he felt that the Italian was referencing him earlier this month when the latter disclosed that some of his colleagues on tour whom he was closest to hadn't called or texted during his three-month doping ban. The tennis community has since disapproved of this question as they believe that Alcaraz and Sinner are just colleagues, so that expectation shouldn't be levied on the World No. 2.

Alcaraz got the better of Sinner 7-6(5), 6-1 in the title match at Foro Italico in his first final since the 23-year-old accepted a doping suspension from WADA in February. Speaking to the media after the match, the Italian Open champion fielded questions about not having called his archrival to check on him during the latter's time away from tennis. In response, he stated:

"I didn't call him. I didn't talk to him in that three months. I mean, I was playing. I was in my feelings, as well. Honestly, I can understand him that he was surprised about some other players who didn't call him. I have to say that I don't know if he said that because of me or not."

Tennis fans on Reddit have since come out in defense of Carlos Alcaraz, with one fan drawing parallels between the current situation and that of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's rivalry.

"This is the Federer/Nadal thing again. People thinking that PR friendly means they're actually friends," they wrote on Reddit.

Many spoke about how the four-time Major winner and Jannik Sinner are colleagues, and according to fans, the media tried to add more to the narrative.

"I think the problem is that for a short time they were presented in the media as being best buddies," one fan claimed.

"Not sure why the media are asking Carlos about this, both have made pretty clear they get along but have no relationship outside of tournaments," another wrote.

"Weird question to ask. They’re not very close and never have been," one more fan insisted.

"Call him for what? As if Carlos Alcaraz doesn’t have his own life and priorities to take care of. I wouldn’t have called him either!" one fan wrote.

"His relationship with sinner is the same as Roger, Rafa, and Novak. All respect each other and get along but they are not actual friends," another claimed.

"I don’t think he’s one of the people Sinner claims to have been disappointed by," one fan insisted.

Earlier this month, Jannik Sinner had told the media ahead of his ATP Tour return at the Italian Open that he had 'received nothing from those' colleagues of his with whom he had initially thought he was close to. The World No. 1 refrained from dropping any names, though, leaving the tennis world to speculate on its own whether Carlos Alcaraz was on his mind when he made these remarks or not.

"At the beginning I had surprising messages from tennis players that I would not have expected to receive," Jannik Sinner said (via Indian Express). "And nothing from those who instead I expected to receive something. Names? I don’t want to name them. Everything will be fine, it will pass slowly."

Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his 2024 French Open title after enjoying a great clay season

Carlos Alcaraz poses won his first French Open title last year | Image Source: Getty

After a slow start to his 2025 ATP Tour season, Carlos Alcaraz gave a good account of himself during this year's European clay-court swing. The 21-year-old won his maiden title at the Monte-Carlo Masters last month, following which he finished runner-up at the Barcelona Open to Holger Rune.

Alcaraz's Barcelona campaign was seemingly marred by an adductor injury, as he withdrew from the Madrid Open the following week. However, that didn't deter the young Spaniard from picking up his first-ever triumph at the Italian Open last week. He will be eager to defend his French Open title later this month and is set to be seeded second at the clay-court Major.

Carlos Alcaraz secured his maiden title victory on the famed terre battue last year in scintillating fashion, downing Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in back-to-back five-setters in the semifinals and the final, respectively.

