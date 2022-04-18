×
"This is the first event I ever attended as a six-year-old kid; not in a million years would I have thought I’d be in the position I am today" - Stefanos Tsitsipas recalls visiting Monte-Carlo with his mother 

A 6-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas visited the Monte-Carlo Masters with his mother
Shyam Kamal
ANALYST
Modified Apr 18, 2022 09:51 PM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas became the sixth man in the Open Era to defend his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final of the 2022 edition in straight sets.

The victory marked the Greek's eighth ATP Tour title and his second Masters 1000 title -- both of them coming in Monte-Carlo. As it turns out, the World No. 5's history with the tournament goes even further back, all the way to his childhood years.

Vivid memories from the south.#MCCC 🇲🇨 https://t.co/kYAkaLZsLu

Back then, six-year-old Tsitsipas traveled to the Principality along with his mother, who is also a former Junior World No. 1 to attend his first ever tennis event as a spectator.

Reflecting on the memories at the presentation ceremony after vanquishing Davidovich Fokina, the 23-year-old remarked that he did not expect "in a million years" to be standing as a two-time defending champion on the same grounds.

"[Monte-Carlo] is the first event I ever attended as a six-year-old kid. Not in a million years would I have thought I’d be in the position I am today, it is remarkable," Tsitsipas said. "I’d like to thank my team for helping me work towards my dreams – our dreams - together.”
'This was the first event I ever attended as a six-year-old kid......not in a million years would I have thought I am in the position I am today'@steftsitsipas and Monte-Carlo have a special bond ☺️#RolexMCMasters https://t.co/YJOS29eLyb

In addition to thanking his team, Stefanos Tsitsipas was equally grateful to the crowd for the warm reception they gave him throughout the last week. The former World No. 3 revealed that he considered the Monte-Carlo Masters the most "special" event of his career and that it will always have a "special place" in his heart.

"This has been an incredible event," Tsitsipas said. "I had the chance to win it last year – of course without a crowd – so I can say, I don't think I've ever experienced a more special event in my career so far. It holds a special place in my heart."

Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his quest for a first Barcelona Open title up next

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to win his first title in Barcelona this week
Following his title defense at Monte-Carlo, Stefanos Tsitsipas has moved on to another packed schedule at the Barcelona Open. As the top seed, the Greek received a bye in the first round and will take on either Pedro Martinez or Ilya Ivashka in the second round.

These are the projected Quarterfinals of Barcelona Open 🔥Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz could be a big match 💪Which match are you looking forward to? #BarcelonaOpen #StefanosTsitsipas #CarlosAlcaraz #CaperRuud #CameronNorrie #FelixAugerAliassime #DiegoSchwartzman https://t.co/UAgso40tbp

The World No. 5 has finished as the runner-up twice in the tournament before, losing to 12-time winner Rafael Nadal in the final in 2018 and 2021. Potential clashes against Grigor Dimitrov and Carlos Alcaraz await the 23-year-old in the third round and quarterfinals respectively, while the final could see Tsitsipas take on either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

While Tsitsipas has won two Masters 1000 titles, he's yet to win an ATP 500 event despite making an astounding eight finals at the level.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan

