“This generation is living the dream of the Original 9” - Billie Jean King commends Coco Gauff’s US Open achievement and appreciation for equal pay

Coco Gauff has made a heartfelt gesture to one of the most influential figures in tennis history - Billie Jean King - after winning the 2023 US Open.

Gauff made headlines on Saturday by becoming the youngest American woman to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999.

As Gauff, 19, received her $3 million prize money, she thanked King for her fight for equal pay, which began 50 years ago with a group of nine women who defied the tennis establishment and created their own tour.

"Thank you Billie for fighting for this," Gauff said.

King, who was present at the ceremony to hand over the trophy to Gauff, later congratulated Gauff for her win on Twitter (now X).

"This generation is living the dream of the Original 9. Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙" King wrote.

King won the famous “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs in 1973, which drew over 90 million viewers and boosted the popularity of women’s tennis.

But perhaps her most lasting legacy is her role in the founding of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in 1973, which gave women players more autonomy, recognition, and opportunities in the sport.

The WTA was born out of a rebellion by nine women players, known as the Original 9, who were dissatisfied with the unequal treatment and prize money they received compared to men.

They faced opposition and threats from the tennis authorities, but they persisted and gained support from fans and sponsors. Their efforts paid off when the US Open became the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money to both men and women in 1973, thanks to King’s advocacy.

The other three Majors followed suit over the next decades.

A look a Coco Gauff's performance in the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff made history by winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open. The 19-year-old defeated the second seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a thrilling final.

Gauff also became the first American woman to win the US Open since Sloane Stephens in 2017.

In the first round, Gauff defeated Laura Siegemund in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. In the second round, the American overcame Mirra Andreeva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The teenager then staged a remarkable comeback from a set to beat Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

In the fourth round, Gauff edged past former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in a thrilling three-setter by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2 before reaching her first US Open final by beating Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff’s US Open triumph was the culmination of a stellar summer that saw her win two WTA titles in Washington and Cincinnati. She also added the former coach of Andre Agassi, Brad Gilbert, to her team, who helped her improve her aggression and confidence on the court.