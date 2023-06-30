"This is getting very old, every single Grand Slam Novak Djokovic gets an easy draw" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon 2023 men's draw

Wimbledon released the men's draw, featuring the likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, prompting tennis fans to have their say on the same.

The 2023 edition of Wimbledon will commence on July 3 and will see the 23-time Grand Slam winner fighting for his fifth straight Wimbledon singles title and eighth overall.

Earlier this week, the Grand Slam released their list of seeded players, and World No. 1 Alcaraz is the top seed, whereas the defending champion has been seeded No. 2. The other top-10 seeded players include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune, among others.

With the men's draw released, it has been revealed that players such as Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur, and Holger Rune, have all been placed in Alcaraz's top quarter. Whereas the Serb has been drawn with Nick Kyrgios, who was sidelined for several months due to an injury, Andrey Rublev, and Lorenzo Musetti, among others.

Tennis fans have since chimed in with their opinions, with many believing that the Serb has an easier draw as compared to the Spaniard.

A fan on Twitter alleged that Wimbledon is "gifting the tournament" to the tennis legend.

"Lmao they gifted the tournament to Djokovic but it’s fine. Only people that have a chance against him on grass is Alcaraz, Zverev, and Sinner at this point."

Sterling 🎰 @SterlingRettke @josemorgado Lmao they gifted the tournament to Djokovic but it’s fine. Only people that have a chance against him on grass is Alcaraz, Zverev, and Sinner at this point @josemorgado Lmao they gifted the tournament to Djokovic but it’s fine. Only people that have a chance against him on grass is Alcaraz, Zverev, and Sinner at this point

Fans continued to allege that Wimbledon once again 'wants' its tradition of the seven-time Wimbledon winner, winning the title.

"As expected lol. I guess Wimbledon is happy to see the same 36 year old man win their tournament 5 times in a row. How *exciting."

G.W.J the Conqueror @5mintillZeitnot



I guess Wimbledon is happy to see the same 36 year old man win their tournament 5 times in a row.



How *exciting* @josemorgado As expected lol.I guess Wimbledon is happy to see the same 36 year old man win their tournament 5 times in a row.How *exciting* @josemorgado As expected lol.I guess Wimbledon is happy to see the same 36 year old man win their tournament 5 times in a row.How *exciting*

Another fan said that the former World No. 1 has been placed in an easy quarter, whereas the Spaniard is drawn into a tougher quarter.

"Djokovic easy quarter, Alcaraz quarter of death"

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Tenista 2023 @Tenista2023



EVERY. SINGLE. GRAND SLAM, DJOKOVIC GETS AN EASY DRAW @josemorgado 🥱 this is getting very old….EVERY. SINGLE. GRAND SLAM, DJOKOVIC GETS AN EASY DRAW @josemorgado 🥱 this is getting very old….EVERY. SINGLE. GRAND SLAM, DJOKOVIC GETS AN EASY DRAW

Can @Tct181 @josemorgado Easy draw again what a suprise @josemorgado Easy draw again what a suprise

Truth_Hurts @Truth_Police100

His draw all the way to the SF is just a joke as usual! @TennisTV So Rune and Medvedev, the only somewhat decent players on grass are both in Alcaraz's half while Djokovic gets Rublev and whipping boy Ruud 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️His draw all the way to the SF is just a joke as usual! @TennisTV So Rune and Medvedev, the only somewhat decent players on grass are both in Alcaraz's half while Djokovic gets Rublev and whipping boy Ruud 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️His draw all the way to the SF is just a joke as usual!

Shantanu Verma @shaan2500

It’s the same for him every GS!!

How tf does he get away with with such easy draws?!

How much $$$ is pumping into ATP’s pockets?? @josemorgado Djokovic with the EASY draw AGAINIt’s the same for him every GS!!How tf does he get away with with such easy draws?!How much $$$ is pumping into ATP’s pockets?? @josemorgado Djokovic with the EASY draw AGAINIt’s the same for him every GS!!How tf does he get away with with such easy draws?!How much $$$ is pumping into ATP’s pockets??

🇿🇦 P'doski Moloko @DineoMoloko5 @josemorgado Novak always gets easy draws guys, how is that possible? Always plays Rublev in the quarter finals. @josemorgado Novak always gets easy draws guys, how is that possible? Always plays Rublev in the quarter finals.

Novak Djokovic could face Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2023

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Ten

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have a chance to lock horns with each other in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon.

On one hand, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is looking to equal Margaret Court's record of winning 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and Alcaraz is eager to add one more Grand Slam title after his US Open win in 2022.

As per the draw, the 36-year-old is most likely to take on Rublev in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Upon winning the tie, the veteran would have a chance to face Sinner, given that the latter has won his previous matches. In the top half, Alcaraz might play against Holger Rune in the last eight for a place in the semifinals, where he would most likely face Medvedev.

If all things go according to their respective plans, the top-two seeds will fight for the Wimbledon title in the final of the Grand Slam.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes