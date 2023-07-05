Andy Murray has a very good chance of making a deep run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, especially given his draw and his form at the moment, believes Mats Wilander.

Murray booked his spot in the second round at SW19 on Tuesday, taking down fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 in his opener.

Speaking about the former World No. 1's performance to Eurosport, Wilander asserted that he hasn't seen Andy Murray play so well in recent times, from the way he was moving on the court to his attitude.

Praising the 36-year-old's calm demeanour, the seven-time Grand Slam champion opined that it was easier for the veteran to play on grass than any other surface and looked forward to seeing him progress further at Wimbledon.

“This is as good as I have seen Andy Murray play for a few years, the way he is moving and his attitude. He was calm, maybe because he was playing against a British player," Mats Wilander said.

"It’s so much easier for him to do it on a grass court because he can keep the ball low and that slice works and he reads the game so well. You look at his draw and you start dreaming a bit that he can go very far," he added.

"He will find their weaknesses" - Mats Wilander confident of Andy Murray's chances against potential 2R opponents Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon

In the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Andy Murray will take on either Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas. The duo are currently locked in battle, with Thiem taking the first set on Tuesday before the rain made it impossible for them to carry on.

Mats Wilander believes Murray can take out either player, remarking that the former World No. 1 will find their weaknesses and exploit them. Furthermore, the Swede is of the opinion that it is much harder to face the two-time Wimbledon winner now rather than in the later stages of the tournament.

“I think that for him it’s really important to play players with that style. They are pretty similar in their styles and as long as the grass is green and the bounce is a bit lower it’s easier for him to play these guys. He will find their weaknesses," Mats Wilander said.

"They serve good but don’t serve great. For me it’s a perfect draw for him. It’s much more difficult to play him now than in the quarters or semis when the courts have dried up I believe. It’s a perfect draw for me,” he added.

