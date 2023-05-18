"This is a guy not short on confidence" - Jim Courier declares Holger Rune as one of French Open favorites after Novak Djokovic upset

Jim Courier has addressed Holger Rune's chances of winning the 2023 French Open, saying that he has the confidence needed to help him win after having beaten Novak Djokovic twice in a row.

Jim Courier won four major titles in his tennis career and also captained the US Davis Cup team. Currently, he essays the role of a tennis analyst and commentator for a number of news networks.

Courier shared his views on Rune’s chances while talking to the Tennis Channel.

“For Holger Rune, this buffs him up even more. This is a guy not short on confidence. This is a guy who’s now beaten Novak twice in a row at big matches Novak definitely wanted to win,” he said.

“He definitely got the confidence. I think he could be one of the guys to lift the trophy at Roland Garros. He has no scar tissue of being so close to it and having it taken away from him,” Courier added.

Holger Rune managed to reach the French Open quarter-finals in 2022, losing a four-set match to Casper Ruud, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.

Rune’s success at Rome shows that his preparation for the French Open is on the right track. He has reached the semifinals of the Italian Open after getting the better of Djokovic in the last eight, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

He will now face Casper Ruud in the semis.

Holger Rune better than last year: Courier

Holger Rune is brimming with confidence after his stellar run at the 2023 Italian Open. He is also capable of taking home the trophy at the upcoming French Open.

Before getting the better of Novak Djokovic in Rome, Holgar Rune beat the 22-time Grand Slam winner at the Paris Masters in November last year.

“He was using Rome as his preparation to build. Rune has to feel like the work he’s putting in is paying off. He made the quarter-finals last year, and he was the shadow of the player he is now. So that’s how good he is,” Courier said.

With his latest win, Rune has boosted his credentials as a serious Grand Slam contender.

