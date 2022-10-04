"This is heartbreaking, especially given what the guy went through" - Jon Wertheim on Juan Martin del Potro's good nature and difficulties after retirement 

Sports journalist and author Jon Wertheim recently took to Twitter to sympathize with Juan Martin del Potro considering the difficulties the Argentine is facing in his retirement.

Del Potro has been one of the most beloved players over the past two decades thanks to his humble nature and big-hitting game. Despite being plagued by injuries, the Argentine stayed committed to tennis over the course of a 16-year career before deciding to retire earlier this season.

Del Potro, however, has not found retirement easy. In an interview with Argentinian newspaper La Nacion, the 2009 US Champion revealed the difficulties he has had to face in coming to terms with this new phase of his life.

"I can’t psychologically accept a life without tennis. I did not have a gradual transition to the after, I did not prepare, I have no idea what the other athletes did to live this process peacefully," Del Potro said.

Upon hearing the sad news, fans and sports pundits all across the world came together to offer their sympathies. Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Jon Wertheim took the opportunity to share an incident from 2017 where Juan Martin del Potro showcased world-class sportsmanship when his opponent Nicolas Almagro dropped to the floor with an injury. The Argentine went straight across the net to console him.

Wertheim took pity on Del Potro and pointed out that decency in sports was just as pleasurable to fans as all the other stuff.

"This is heartbreaking, esp given what the guy went through (and would subsequently go through)....we all like friction and aggro, but man does this remind us- on the heels of Laver Cup - that sports decency + and collegiality can also trigger the pleasure centers," Jon Wertheim tweeted.

“I was No. 3 in the world, then suddenly I broke my knees and here I am, with nothing” - Juan Martin del Potro on his retirement

Juan Martin del Potro at the Fever-Tree Championships - Day Three

Juan Martin del Potro decided to hang up his racket earlier this year following a right-knee injury.

The 'Tower of Tandil', as he is known, reached a career-high ranking of No. 3 in 2018, nearly a decade after he became the first man to beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the same tournament at the 2009 U.S. Open. He captured the title in New York with an epic five-set victory over Federer at a time when the Swiss was at the peak of his powers.

In the same interview with La Nacion, Del Potro spoke about going from World No. 3 to being left with "nothing."

“I was No. 3 in the world, then suddenly I broke my knees and here I am, with nothing,” said the Argentine.

