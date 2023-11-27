"This is just sad" - Martina Navratilova reacts to former US attorney's comment on Texas children being booted for medical coverage

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has reacted to former US Attorney Joyce Alene's comment about Texas children being denied medical coverage.

According to recent data from KFF, over the past seven months, more than 812,000 children in Texas lost their healthcare coverage due to the discontinuation of continuous Medicaid renewals implemented during the pandemic.

Among states that separate enrollment statistics by age, Texas has both the highest number of people kicked off Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program and the highest percentage of those disenrolled who are children.

In light of that, Joyce Alene, a former US attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her thoughts. She wrote:

"But you've got to keep having babies we won't help you care for, Texas women."

Martina Navratilova has now reacted to Alene's remark on the same social media platform. The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed sadness at the prospect of such a high-profile figure promoting abortion.

"Wow- seriously,Abbott??? This is how you care for children that are actually born? Or you only care about them when they are still in the womb?????? @GovAbbott - that is just sad," she wrote.

A look into some of Martina Navratilova's predictions for 2024 tennis season ft. Ons Jabeur winning a Grand Slam

Martina Navratilova pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023

Martina Navratilova sat down for an interview with WTA a few days before the end of the 2023 tennis season and provided some predictions for the upcoming season.

According to the American, Ons Jabeur will win her first Grand Slam title in 2024 since she is a 'threat on any surface.' On that topic, it's worth noting that Jabeur has reached three Major finals, two at Wimbledon and one at the US Open, and has lost all three.

"I’m going through the rankings right now, and it’s got to be Ons. Because of the variety and everything else in her game, she’s the obvious choice. Wimbledon was a heartbreaking loss, but you know what they say: If it doesn’t kill you, it makes you stronger. My money’s on Ons, always a threat on any surface, to break through," she said.

Navratilova added that she didn't think Iga Swiatek could recapture her World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. She also predicted that the Pole would finish the 2024 season atop the WTA Rankings, while Coco Gauff would surpass Sabalenka to become World No. 2.

"I’ll be honest … a few weeks ago, based on what I was seeing, I didn’t think she’d [Iga Swiatek] finish 2024 at No.1 next year -- I was picking Gauff. Now I think maybe Gauff will pass Sabalenka for No.2. But I don’t know if either one of them can get past Iga if she has a good offseason, stays healthy, stays fresh," Martina Navratilova said.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion then predicted that Gauff would win her second Major at Wimbledon next year, saying:

"I would be surprised if she doesn’t win another major this year, and Wimbledon makes the most sense. I think it’s on grass because she’s better at the net than any of them and moves forward so well. That and her improved drop shot."