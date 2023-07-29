"This kid is here to stay" - Serena Williams' ex-coach lauds Noma Noha Akugue as German reaches Hamburg final on WTA Tour debut

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has showered praise on Noma Noha Akugue following the German's impressive run to the 2023 Hamburg European Open final.

Akugue, the teenager from the Hamburg suburbs, entered the clay court tournament via a wild card. In her WTA Tour debut match, the German defeated Laura Pigossi, 7-5, 6-4. She then pulled off successive comeback wins against Storm Sanders and Martina Trevisan to set up a semifinal clash against Diana Shnaider on Friday, July 28.

Akugue's fairy tale run continued when she beat Shnainder in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Stubbs put up a tweet praising the teenager for her 'fantastic attitude' and 'power game' and stated that the 'kid is here to stay.'

"Huge week for Noma Noha Akugue!!!! Unbelievable!!! This kid is here to stay. Fantastic attitude, great power game, and her composure is fantastic," Stubbs' tweet read.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Huge week for Noma Noha Akugue!!!! Unbelievable!!! This kid is here to stay. Fantastic attitude, great power game, and her composure is fantastic.

Akugue remained calm and poised to deny her opponent from converting six breakpoint opportunities during the match.

Speaking to Servus TV after the encounter, Akugue expressed hopes of clinching the title in her maiden WTA main draw appearance by playing her best tennis in the final.

"At the start of the week, I didn’t even think I’d get the wild card. I thought I’d have to play quali. I’m so happy I managed it today and I hope I can play my best tennis tomorrow [in the final] and perhaps also win the match," the teenager said.

Noma Noha Akugue will square off against seventh-seed Arantxa Rus in the final on Saturday, July 29. Rus booked her spot in the final after coming down from a set to beat Daria Saville, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, on Friday.

Serena Williams' ex-coach criticizes Martina Trevisan over controversial handshake with Noma Noha Akugue in Hamburg

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open previews

Rennae Stubbs recently criticized Martina Trevisan for her frosty handshake with Noma Noha Akugue after losing to the German in the Hamburg Europen Open quarterfinals.

A visibly frustrated Trevisan offered a short, impassive handshake for Akugue. Stubbs expressed her disapproval of the handshake, calling it a 'pathetic' gesture from the Italian.

"And I’m sorry that was a pathetic “hand shake” if that’s what u call it from Trevisan! Bloody hell, the kid legit beat u and she’s in tears walking to the net and u barely shake her hand. Not approved!!!," Stubbs wrote.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs And I’m sorry that was a pathetic “hand shake” if that’s what u call it from Trevisan! Bloody hell, the kid legit beat u and she’s in tears walking to the net and u barely shake her hand. Not approved!!! 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼

Stubbs, a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion, was part of Serena Williams' coaching team at the 2022 US Open. Apart from coaching, the Australian also dons the role of a television commentator.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas