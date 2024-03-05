“This is my life now...I love it” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares glimpse of his 'lunch date' with daughter Olympia in Paris

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an adorable photo of his fun outing with his elder daughter Olympia in Paris.

The Reddit co-founder and his six-year-old daughter joined Serena Williams in the City of Lights, where she is currently attending the 2024 Paris Fashion Week. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was spotted at the Balmain, Off-White, Balenciaga, and Valentino shows. She also mingled with other stars and icons, such as Cher, Willow Smith, and Maria Sharapova.

Ohanian, who married Williams in 2017 and welcomed Olympia in the same year, shared an adorable picture on Instagram on Monday, March 4. In the picture, he can be seen holding a coffee cup and tagging along with his little girl. The photo also shows Olympia holding a shopping bag and walking in front of her dad, in the lobby of Hotel de Crillon, a luxury hotel near the Champs-Elysees.

"This is my life now. Bodyguard/Shopping-Assistant/Forever-Lunch-Date. I love it. I just try to stay caffeinated for all of it," Ohanian wrote.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Towards the end of last year, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up on the profound impact his eldest daughter, Olympia, has had on his personal and professional growth.

In an X (formerly Twitter) thread, Ohanian revealed how fatherhood had altered his perspective and priorities in his business pursuits.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian also shared key decisions that have marked his journey since becoming a father. The co-founder of Initialized Capital, established in 2011, disclosed that he divided the firm to start his own fund named Seven Seven Six.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are parents to two daughters: Olympia, who celebrated her sixth birthday in September 2023, and the newest addition to their family Adira River, born in August 2023.

