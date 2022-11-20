"This is literally what Novak had been through every single match he was playing against Roger or Rafa" - Tennis fans react to Taylor Fritz being interrupted by fan mid-point at ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz was interrupted at a crucial time in his semi-final against Novak Djokovic in the 2022 ATP Finals as a fan shouted midway through a point. Serving for the second set at 5-4, 30-30, Fritz hit an easy backhand into the net just after a fan shouted loudly, leaving the American No. 1 livid.

Djokovic broke Fritz's serve right away to level proceedings before closing out the set in a tie-break and thus the match. Fritz reacted to the incident, lamenting the same and criticizing fans who caused such unnecessary interruptions, in turn drawing varied reactions from the tennis fan community.

Fritz expressed his sheer displeasure while speaking during his post-match press conference.

"Someone just, like, flat-out screaming to purposely try to throw you off, it's not something you're ever used to. When it happens, it's an absolute shock. It's disgusting then," Taylor Fritz said.

Many fans sympathized with Fritz over the incident. Others, however, highlighted that players often experience such interruptions and need to brush aside the same, stressing that Djokovic himself has faced similar issues on multiple occasions in big matches.

"Look, Taylor Fritz, this is literally what Novak had been through every single match he was playing against Roger, or Rafa. It's not nice, on the contrary, but you need to handle such moments as well. It happens. More times to some, less times to others," a fan wrote on Twitter.

Replaying the point in such situations is not a suggestion: Taylor Fritz

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Seven

Taylor Fritz further expressed his views on the matter, admitting that replaying points affected by such crowd interruptions is not a long-term solution. He explained why he feels that way, before also suggesting that he would not expect his opponent to allow the point to be replayed as he probably wouldn't do that himself.

"It one of those things. It's like what can you do? If you make a rule that you can replay a point, then the guy is just going to yell when I'm about to win a point, then we're going to have to replay. It's just going to happen the reverse way," Taylor Fritz said in his press conference.

"I can't expect anybody to be like, replay the point. In that situation, I can't say that I would do that either. I can't expect anyone to do anything differently," he added.

Taylor Fritz reached the semifinals in his maiden appearance at the season-ending championships, capping off his best season on tour so far. Fritz defeated Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime, losing only to Casper Ruud in a tough three-setter, in his round-robin matches at the 2022 ATP Finals. Fritz won three ATP titles this season and also entered the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

