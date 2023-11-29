"This makes me so happy" - Serena Williams shares adorable picture with daughter Adira after "not ok" message

Serena Williams recently gave her fans an update on her life. The 23-time Major winner has been receiving postpartum care after the birth of her second daughter Adira River.

Williams gave birth to Adira River Ohanian in late August. The 23-time Major winner has allowed her fans to keep tabs on her life through her activities on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and TikTok handles.

On Tuesday (November 28), Serena Williams uploaded a selfie on X with baby Adira in her arms. Although the American looked tired in the picture, she was full of love for her younger daughter as she captioned:

"This makes me so happy."

Expand Tweet

The 42-year-old's legion of fans took a sigh of relief after her latest social media post. Earlier on Tuesday, Williams had posted an emotional message on her X handle, leading many fans to worry about her mental health.

"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Apart from her social media activity, Serena Williams has been keeping busy over the last few weeks. She recently appeared at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, where she was presented the 'Fashion Icon' award.

The 43-year-old wore a stunning black sequin dress custom-made for her by CFDA Chairman Thom Browne and posed for pictures alongside her good friend Kim Kardashian before the award ceremony.

Serena Williams has been leading a happy family life after her retirement from tennis in 2022

Serena Williams poses with Alexis Ohanian at 2021 Met Gala

Serena Williams, meanwhile, has been leading a good life away from tennis with her husband Alexis Ohanian, elder daughter Olympia, and newborn baby Adira River.

The 23-time Major winner retired from professional tennis last year at the US Open. Her illustrious career's final match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in the third round of the New York Slam.

Since then, the American legend has been busy with her independent clothing line "S by Serena", and her new venture capital firm "Serena Ventures". She and her husband Alexis also invested in NWSL soccer team Angel City F.C. in 2020, with the aim of decreasing the disparities between men's and women's sports.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas