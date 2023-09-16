"This man is just too too much" - John McEnroe's brother Patrick on Novak Djokovic leading Serbia to Davis Cup Final 8 with win over Spain

Novak Djokovic's instrumental role in Serbia's win over Spain in the 2023 Davis Cup group stage has earned him praise from John McEnroe's brother, Patrick.

Djokovic won his record 24th Grand Slam title at the recently concluded 2023 US Open, surpassing Serena Williams' total of 23 to become the player with the most Major singles titles in the Open Era.

Just days after his triumph at the New York Major, the Serb joined his compatriots in Valencia for the Davis Cup Finals group stage. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hopes to guide Serbia to its second Davis Cup title, having aided his country to its first title in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2013.

After Laslo Djere secured a 1-0 advantage for Serbia by defeating Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-4, 6-4, Djokovic followed suit and claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. His win ensured Serbia's place in the Davis Cup Final 8, scheduled to be held in Malaga, Spain in November.

Despite trailing 1-4 in the second set, the World No. 1 staged an impressive comeback, winning the next five games in a row. The 36-year-old put on a dominant display, converting three of his five break points and delivering a remarkable serving performance with 10 aces and an 80 per cent win rate (33/41) on first serve.

Following the 24-time Grand Slam champion's win, Patrick McEnroe took to social media and praised the Serb's performance. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"FYI...... @DjokerNole won a match for his country Serbia in Davis Cup in Spain.... This man is just too too much," McEnroe posted.

Novak Djokovic after leading Serbia to Davis Cup Final 8: "I'm on cloud nine with everything that has been happening lately on the tennis court"

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 US Open

Following his win, Novak Djokovic acknowledged the "responsibility and pressure" that comes with representing his country. He also conveyed his happiness at leading Serbia to the Final 8 of the 2023 Davis Cup

Commenting on his back-to-back titles at the Cincinnati Open and US Open, the World No. 1 expressed satisfaction regarding his performance and achievements over the past few months. He said:

"I'm on cloud nine, as you can say, with everything thatshas been happening lately on the tennis court. Obviously playing for Serbia, for my country, is something completely different.

"It's a huge responsibility and pressure, but also an incredible privilege and honour. I'm really glad that I was able to contribute with a crucial point to qualify for Malaga with this win."

Following the win over Spain, Serbia will face the current group leader, Czech Republic in their final group stage tie on Saturday, September 16, to determine who will finish on top in Group C.

