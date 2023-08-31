"This man thinks it’s quirky to sh*t on tennis players who actually care" - Tennis fans condemn Nick Kyrgios' mockery of new faces at US Open

Nick Kyrgios has once again sparked controversy, this time by making fun of players competing at the 2023 US Open.

The Australian is currently sidelined due to his injury and has played just one match this season. The 28-year-old had an impressive 2022 season in which he reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon but lost the title to Novak Djokovic.

With the US Open currently underway, tennis journalist Jose Morgado took to social media to speculate about how Taylor Fritz can reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals considering his half of the draw doesn't have any top-20 seeded players left.

Seventh seed Tsitsipas, who was projected to face Fritz in the fourth round, was beaten by Dominic Stricker in the second round. Lorenzo Musetti and Christopher Eubanks were the two other seeded players in Fritz's section, but they lost out in the first and second rounds respectively.

The American will now take on Czech teenager Jakub Mensik in the third round, where a win would pit him against either Stricker or Benjamin Bonzi in Round of 16.

Kyrgios reacted to Morgado's tweet and questioned who "some of these guys" were, sarcastically making fun of the fact that none except Fritz who reached the third round from that part of the draw were household names.

"Who are some of these guys," he wrote on X.

Tennis fans were quick to slam the Australian for his harsh comments, especially when he hasn't been playing for a while now.

One fan wrote back, saying that all those players had better skills than him and were not "unemployed" like the Aussie.

"Actual tennis players with rankings and skills that allow them to play in this level and aren’t unemployed Twitter keyboard warriors," the fan tweeted.

"Guys that actually play on tour," another user said.

One fan questioned why Nick Kyrgios thought it was okay to "sh*t" on other tennis players, saying:

"6/8 of those are ranked higher than Kyrgios. The ones who aren’t are 17 & 22 years old. The way this man thinks he ate and thinks it’s quirky to sh*t on tennis players who actually care about the sport."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals of the US Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open, his best performance in the New York Major to date. He kicked off his campaign against his friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, whom he beat in straight sets.

He then won his second and third-round matches against Benjamin Bonzi and J.J. Wolf respectively. The 22nd seed faced his biggest test in the fourth round when he was up against former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. The Australian kept his cool as he knocked out the defending champion rather comfortably.

In the quarterfinals, Nick Kyrgios locked horns with Russia's Karen Khachanov. With the match swinging like a pendulum, Khachanov had the last laugh as he beat Kyrgios in a thrilling five-setter.