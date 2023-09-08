Novak Djokovic cruised into the final of the 2023 US Open after beating young American sensation Ben Shelton in the semifinals on Friday, September 8.

The Serb was at his usual best and exploited the inexperience of Shelton, who, at 20, was playing his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. Novak Djokovic dismissed Shelton's challenge in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in 2 hours and 40 minutes. He effectively neutralized Shelton's monstrous serve and showed his resilience to continue his quest for a record-setting 24th Grand Slam title.

After downing Shelton, an over-the-moon Djokovic mimicked the American's signature celebration of picking up the phone and hanging it up. Shelton famously celebrated this way after beating Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal. Many in the tennis world did not like that Djokovic mocked Shelton and took to social media to express their disappointment.

Tennis fans highlighted that this is precisely the kind of behavior why many in the tennis world do not adore Novak Djokovic the same way they do Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Some found the 36-year-old's conduct unnecessary towards a 20-year-old who had just played the biggest match of his career.

"Pathetic. This is why Nole will never be seen in the same light as Rafa and Roger. He doesn’t want anyone to succeed but himself," stated a fan.

"Imo, completely unnecessary celebration from 36-year-old Novak Djokovic after beating a 20-year-old Ben Shelton, who was playing the biggest match of his career in front of his home crowd and was *never* disrespectful towards him," one fan wrote on X.

"Novak's "hang-up" thing at the end was a little cartoonishly uncalled for, right? It was a straight set win that was never in doubt," said another.

"Was this really necessary?" Renowned tennis journalist Christopher Clarey questioned.

Here are some more fan reactions to Novak Djokovic's celebration:

Novak Djokovic to face either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in US Open final

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's last hurdle in his quest for a fourth title at the US Open will either be No. 1 seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or No. 3 seed and former champion Daniil Medvedev.

Interestingly, both the men have halted Djokovic's dream of capturing the calendar Slam. Alcaraz did it this year by beating the Serb, who won the Australian Open and the French Open, in the Wimbledon final. Meanwhile, Medvedev defeated Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final after he had grabbed the three other Majors that year.

Djokovic has so far won all but one of his matches in straight sets at Flushing Meadows. He has swept aside Bernade Zapata Miralles, Laslo Djere (who took two sets off of the Serb), Borna Gojo, Taylor Fritz, and now Ben Shelton. The 23-time Grand Slam champion last lifted the title in New York in 2018, when he bettered Juan Martin Del Potro in the final.

With his win over Shelton, Djokovic has reached the final of all four Grand Slams in the same year for the third time in his career (previously in 2015 and 2021). He is now hoping to become the oldest man to win the US Open singles title in the Open Era, breaking Ken Rosewell's record, who triumphed at the Flushing Meadows in 1970 at the age of 35.

