"This part-time sh*t isn’t helping your mental health" - Tennis fans slam Naomi Osaka for withdrawing from Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

Tennis fans took to Twitter to react to the withdrawal of former World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old was set to take on Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round but withdrew on Thursday, saying her “body won’t let her” compete.

The Japanese player has had a difficult season, pulling out of several tournaments due to injuries and mental health strains. She has fallen to 48 in the WTA rankings after a run of early exits from various events.

Some fans were not happy with Osaka's withdrawal, with one suggesting that she should retire from the game if she is struggling a lot.

"ATP just retire sis this part-time sh*t isn’t helping your mental health," said a fan.

former world number 1 era 💔



Rough luck for Naomi, who had made the finals three times in the last four editions of this tournament.



Another fan questioned if she was even 'playing' tennis at this point.

Another fan questioned if she was even 'playing' tennis at this point.

"Is this playing? what type of playing is this??" a tweet read.

Here are some other fan reactions to Osaka's withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open:

Holy slap to the face to the fans and whole tournament.

The end of the season for Osaka. Sort of "season" in her terms...

lol if she's so injured she shouldn't sign up for the event. Although I don't really get how she got injured she played like 3 tournaments this year

Nobody seems to be entertaining the possibility that Naomi Osaka genuinely just got sick and can't play

Sometimes I feel like Naomi is going through something like all of us. Of course as a fan, or just as a spectator, we think about what she should do or we think about how she should fulfil her potential by doing XYZ. I hope she'll find the direction in the off-season.

Can someone please tell Naomi Osaka that she will always be able to do business but she will only be able to play tennis competitively while she's still young?

September be nice pls @zvbigwinox1



I hope Naomi Osaka, a very rich tennis player, puts the same attention & focus on her tennis development as she does on her dresses and styles.



She seemed so fit when she played Daria Saville, & suddenly went to this?



She seems to be lazy on tennis tho wta @WTA



"Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year.”



I hope Naomi Osaka, a very rich tennis player, puts the same attention & focus on her tennis development as she does on her dresses and styles. She seemed so fit when she played Daria Saville, & suddenly went to this? She seems to be lazy on tennis tho

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today" - Naomi Osaka after withdrawing from Toray Pan Pacific Open

Naomi Osaka won the Toray Pan Pacific Open in 2019.

Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she was the defending champion, through a statement she put out via the organizers.

The former No.1 said that it was an honor for her to play in front of her home fans in Tokyo and apologized for not being able to compete.

"I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today. It’s an honor to be able to play at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in front of the amazing fans here in Japan. This has and always will be a special tournament for me and I wish I could have stepped on court today, but my body won’t let me. Thank you for all your support this week and I will see you next year,” she said.

Ahead of the tournament, she mentioned that 2022 has been a year of 'growth' for her despite not being the best of her career. She even said that she felt fit and healthy again after her injury-plagued season.

"I think of course the year has been not the best year for me but I think overall I've learned a lot about myself, I'm happy to be healthy because in Europe I did injure myself and that was the first injury that took me that long to get healed. I think life is ups and downs and this one was more down than up but overall I'm happy with where I am right now," she had stated.

With Osaka's withdrawal, Haddad Maia advances to the quarterfinals, where she will face Veronika Kudermetova.

