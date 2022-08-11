"This is why piling on too much pressure is killing people's careers before they've even started" - Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's admission of feeling over-pressurized in Canadian Open loss

Carlos Alcaraz's honest assessment of his first-round loss at the 2022 Canadian Open earned him a lot of respect from tennis fans. The second seed lost a three-set thriller to American player Tommy Paul after being up by a set and a break in the contest.

Moments after relinquishing a match point and losing 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 6-3, the teenager took to social media and posted a transparent assessment of his defeat. Alcaraz admitted that he could not handle extreme pressure situations during the match and vowed to work on the same for future matches.

"It was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure… I have to be ready to have this pressure, to have this kind of moments, and to learn how to handle it!" he wrote on Twitter.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz
"It was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure… I have to be ready to have this pressure, to have this kind of moments, and to learn how to handle it!"

The young Spaniard's brave reaction to a demoralizing defeat earned respect from tennis fans on social media. One Twitter user opined that rising talents such as Carlos Alcaraz are suffering from the pressure of expectations from fans and others in the tennis community.

"This is why piling on too much pressure is killing peoples careers before they've even started....It happened with Emma and now Carlos.. when will they learn!" said the tweet.

Louise C. @Lou__007
"This is why piling on too much pressure is killing peoples careers before they've even started....It happened with Emma and now Carlos.. when will they learn!
The establishment only have themselves to blame ..they are destroying tennis by trying to find the "saviour"..."

Alcaraz recently jumped up to his career-best ranking of No. 4 after reaching back-to-back finals at the German Open and the Croatia Open. The Canadian Open was the first tournament in which he was seeded as high as second.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, he admitted to feeling the stress of living up to his advanced status in the biggest events.

Meanwhile, another fan lauded Alcaraz for not giving any excuses after his loss.

"Age: 19, nature of defeat: extremely painful, excuses sought: zero," said a tweet.

Will @WillBeckman_
"Age: 19, nature of defeat: extremely painful, excuses sought: zero"

Here are a few more reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's comments after his Canadian Open loss:

Professor Joan Duda @JoanDuda
"Bravo @carlosalcaraz ! A key step 2 mental toughness, resiliency, the foundation of a long, successful career is 2 recognise what happens when it goes wrong (as well as right) + why. Keep working on your mental skills. You have great support in that area/a fab team behind you"

JR @jorgeromedi
"As exciting as he is it's wild to think that Nadal at 19 had already won his first grand slam."

f1pickle #DANKESEB @f1pickle
"what's with all this hate towards him. he is just 19. give him a break ffs."

Cookie @Rahfucious
"@carlosalcaraz Love the transparent self-assessment. All in due time, young man. You have been doing well. Just keep grinding, trust the process and don't listen to the media too much. And you'll be fine."

"He was crazy fast on court today" - Tommy Paul heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 7

Despite losing the match to Tommy Paul, Carlos Alcaraz showed many signs of his great talent that has helped him rise to the top. Paul praised Alcaraz's pace during the match and stated that there are things the young Spaniard can do on a tennis court that no other player can do as effectively.

"He was crazy fast on court today, I couldn't believe it," Paul said to Tennis Channel. "I mean, I knew he was quick but he got to some balls that there's no one else on tour that's getting to. He was hitting him like good balls back."

He went on to say that both Alcaraz and himself performed at a very high level throughout the match.

"There was no real drops in in level in the match overall, it was just a lot of fun being on court. Carlos Alcaraz is a super nice kid, great sport win or lose, so I think we were just enjoying being out there," Paul added.

Alcaraz's next assignment will be the Cincinnati Open in Ohio. The World No. 4's place in the rankings could be overtaken by Casper Ruud if he reaches this week's Canadian Open final. Alcaraz's main focus will be the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals last year - his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

