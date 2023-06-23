“This is possibly the only court that could get me out of retirement" - Maria Sharapova jokes during Cannes trip

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova expressed her admiration for a clay court in Cannes, France, jokingly saying that she could consider coming out of retirement.

Sharapova, who won five Grand Slam titles in her illustrious career, is currently on a European tour with her partner Alexander Gilkes. The couple has visited various destinations and shared their adventures on social media.

The 36-year-old former player has been enjoying her post-tennis life with various business ventures and philanthropic activities.

The Russian posted a picture of a red clay surface along with her other activities in Cannes on her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 22, and captioned it:

“This is possibly the only court that could get me out of retirement.”

Maria Sharapova on Instagram

Sharapova announced her retirement from tennis in February 2020. She has since been involved in various projects such as her candy brand 'Sugarpova', her skincare line 'Supergoop', and her autobiography 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far'.

Sharapova’s admiration for a claycourt could come as a surprise to fans, given that she once described herself as a “cow on ice” on the surface.

More from Maria Sharapova's romantic getaway in Europe

Maria Sharapova (R) and husband Alexander Gilkes (L)

The former World No. 1, Maria Sharapova, and her partner Alexander Gilkes, a British businessman and art collector, have been traveling through Europe and enjoying scenic views and cultural attractions.

Since her retirement, Sharapova has kept herself busy. Her main focus has been on taking care of her son, Theodore, who was born in 2022. Besides her maternal duties, Sharapova has also engaged in various other activities, such as exploring different parts of the world with her partner.

The couple is known for their love for art and culture, and they have visited several museums and galleries around the world. They recently took a road trip in France through some charming villages, with the former player sharing photographs from her journey on Instagram.

“Road trip through the little villages of Menerbes, La Coste, Gordes, & Oppede," she wrote.

After France, the couple headed to Stockholm, the Swedish capital, where they admired scenic views of the city and its waterways. Sharapova posted another photograph of herself and Gilkes exploring Stockholm on Instagram on June 16, with the caption:

“When in Stockholm.”

Maria Sharapova on Instagram

Sharapova and Gilkes made their relationship public in 2018 and in April 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child. Theodore was born on July 1, 2022.

