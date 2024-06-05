Tennis fans recently reacted to Jannik Sinner rising to the top spot and becoming the new World No. 1 at the 2024 French Open. The Italian claimed the position after Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from Roland Garros due to a tear in the medial meniscus of his right knee.

Sinner is having a brilliant season so far where he has won the Australian Open title, ABN AMRO Open, Miami Open, and had semifinal runs at the Indian Wells Masters and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Following Djokovic's withdrawal from the French Open, Sinner took over the top ranking from him.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their joy and excitement over Jannik Sinner's achievement. One fan suggested that Roland Garros might be "cursed," as it marked the end for Rafael Nadal and potentially the beginning of the end for Novak Djokovic.

"Everybody saw this coming, but it's kinda sad to see it happen like that. This Roland Garros was the end for Nadal and the start of the end for Novak. Cursed," a fan posted on Reddit.

Many fans believed it was about time for the Italian to reach the top spot, given Djokovic's lackluster performance this season and the youngster having a brilliant one.

"Honestly it was beyond time for it. The ranking system works well enough in most cases but my man Novak was not the best player on the planet for most of this year. Congratulations to the new and well deserved world No. 1," a fan wrote.

One fan even speculated that this could be the last time Djokovic's name would be at the top.

"I think it's the last time we saw #1 to Djokovic's name," a fan posted.

A fan stated that Jannik Sinner "deserved" the World No. 1 ranking because of his hard work and dedication, while another fan predicted that the Italian would maintain his position at the top for quite some time.

"So so deserved. This is what hard work and dedication can achieve! Forza!" a fan posted.

"Nice. If performance and results keep going as they have been this year, he's not giving up that position for a while I'd guess," a fan wrote.

Several fans celebrated the fact that Jannik Sinner is the first Italian male player to become the World No. 1.

"First Italian male #1!! Might just win the tournament to boot," a fan posted.

"Italians came to the tennis party late, but now it's our party 😎 ," a fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner on becoming World No. 1: "It's a special moment for me"

Jannik Sinner pictured talking to the press

During his post-match on-court interview following his 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open, Jannik Sinner said that it was his dream like every other player to become World No. 1 and that he was happy to be able to do so.

Sinner also conveyed his disappointment upon learning about Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament and extended his well wishes to the Serb for a speedy recovery.

"First of all, it's every players' dream to become No. 1 in the world. And, the other way, seeing Novak [Djokovic] retiring and here I think it's for everyone, disappointing. I wish him a speedy recovery," he said.

Reflecting on his achievement of becoming the new World No. 1, the Italian described it as a "special moment" and expressed gratitude towards his team for their support and guidance that propelled him to the top ranking.

"Thanks to my team that they all this process possible because without them, it's impossible. It's a special moment for me and I am very happy to share this with you guys, all the guys who are watching at home, especially from Italy," he added.

Jannik Sinner will next face Carlos Alcaraz in his first French Open semifinal.

