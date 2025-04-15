"This self-sabotage is absurd" - Emma Raducanu draws the ire of fans after over $3 million demand reportedly forces sponsor to cut ties

Emma Raducanu came under fire from fans after reports suggested she lost her close to £3 million ($3.96 million) per year deal with media giant Vodafone for "demanding too much money." The Brit became an ambassador for Vodafone in 2021 after her astonishing US Open triumph.

Ad

According to reports in the UK, Raducanu, who is one of the many tennis ambassadors of Vodafone, has been axed. She joined the media giant at age 19 in 2021 when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon and won the US Open title.

However, reports suggest that Emma Raducanu's performances have fallen short since her triumph in New York. She has not reached a final since 2019 and has also spent significant time sidelined due to injuries and multiple surgeries.

Ad

Trending

The report about Raducanu losing Vodafone's sponsorship as "she was demanding too much money" was shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans criticized her by saying she was still earning her sponsorships at the back of a 2021 win.

"Wow, this self-sabotage is absurd, she needs to come back down to earth," one fan wrote.

According to Sportico, Raducanu was the seventh highest-paid female athlete in the world in 2024, but has reportedly faced troubles recently with her sponsors Porsche and Vodafone.

Emma Raducanu revived her 2025 season with an impressive display at the Miami Open

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Emma Raducanu has undergone a troubled time since her US Open triumph in 2021. She had to take multiple hiatuses due to her injury and could never find her footing.

Ad

2025 saw Raducanu continuing her slump in form with four losses in a row, including multiple first-round exits in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. She finally got a win in her first round at Dubai but was ousted in the next round.

Things got worse again as she lost in the first round at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, however, the Miami Open was her saving grace. She pulled off some impressive performances to beat the likes of Amanda Anisimova and Emma Navarro to reach the quarterfinal.

Ad

Her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal was against Jessica Pegula, and the Brit lost 4-6, 7-6, 2-6. The 22-year-old received plaudits for her performances.

Later, she withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs where her nation, Great Britain, qualified. It is still unknown where Raducanu will play next, but her name is on the Madrid Open entry list, and it is expected to be her first clay court event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More