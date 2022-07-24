"This shows how Rafa's teenage sensation was way so underrated, he was THE teenage beast" - Tennis fans react as Carlos Alcaraz is set to become youngest Top-5 entrant since Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz's comparisons with Rafael Nadal had a new chapter added on Saturday, after the Spanish tennis sensation became the youngest player since Nadal to break into the Top-5 of the ATP Rankings.

The 19-year-old's newest achievement and the latest bit of similarity to Nadal in terms of how their tennis careers are developing got the entire tennis world drawing even more parallels between the two Spaniards.

Alcaraz confirmed his entry into the ATP Top-5 by reaching the finals of the Hamburg European Open with a win over Alex Molcan in the semifinals. He will officially jump to the World No. 5 spot after the latest round of rankings is released on Monday.

The teenager could have risen as high as World No. 4 had he won the title, but only managed a runner-up finish in Hamburg, losing to Lorenzo Musetti in the summit clash.

Carlos Alcaraz will make his Top-5 debut at the age of 19 years and 2 months, while Nadal did so when he was 18 years and 11 months old. In light of Alcaraz coming closest to matching Nadal's feat, one fan reflected on Nadal's youth and how good he was back in the early and mid-2000s.

"This only shows how Rafa's teenage sensation was waaayyy so underrated. He was THE teenage beast," said a post on Twitter.

Barbarablabla @Barbarablabla1 José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v This only shows how Rafa's teenage sensation was waaayyy so underrated. He was THE teenage beast. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… This only shows how Rafa's teenage sensation was waaayyy so underrated. He was THE teenage beast. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Alcaraz's rise to the top of the rankings comes in the midst of a breakthrough year for him on the ATP tour. Two of his four titles in 2022 are Masters 1000 titles, in Miami and Madrid respectively.

Most impressively, he did not drop a single set in all four of those finals. At the Madrid Masters, Alcaraz defeated Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in consecutive matches to clinch the title.

"So happy for Alcaraz, as will Rafa be also! Alcaraz, is a brilliant Tennis player, with also a brilliant attitude on the court. He's a joy to watch!!" said another tweet.

Julien Duncan @julienDuncan1 @josemorgado SO happy for Alcaraz, as will Rafa be also !! Alcaraz, is a brilliant Tennis player, with also a brilliant attitude on the court. He's a joy to watch !! @josemorgado SO happy for Alcaraz, as will Rafa be also !! Alcaraz, is a brilliant Tennis player, with also a brilliant attitude on the court. He's a joy to watch !!

Here are a few more reactions from fans on the same:

OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 @OrvilleLloyd @josemorgado That good but Rafa won a grand slam at age 19. We will see if Carlos can do that. So far he hasn't gotten past a slam quarterfinal yet. @josemorgado That good but Rafa won a grand slam at age 19. We will see if Carlos can do that. So far he hasn't gotten past a slam quarterfinal yet.

Nalin Ajgaonkar @NalinAjg Carlos Alcaraz is the best thing to happen to tennis since Rafael Nadal. Carlos Alcaraz is the best thing to happen to tennis since Rafael Nadal.

Golden @_Olawale_B José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v Nobody will burst onto the scene like Rafa did. At 18 he was already beating their daddies. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Nobody will burst onto the scene like Rafa did. At 18 he was already beating their daddies. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Ramon Eduardo @RamonEduardoSu3 José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v Spain found the substitute of Rafa , this young boy have all to be the number one very soon twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Spain found the substitute of Rafa , this young boy have all to be the number one very soon twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Just be satisfied with #2 this year, #1 is for Nadal. José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v Congratulations Carlitos - almost impossible you don't end the year in the top 2.Just be satisfied with #2 this year, #1 is for Nadal. twitter.com/josemorgado/st… Congratulations Carlitos - almost impossible you don't end the year in the top 2. Just be satisfied with #2 this year, #1 is for Nadal. twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

David Ferrer believes Carlos Alcaraz will be a better player than him

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 9

David Ferrer, another Spanish superstar, recently had his say on the comparisons between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Ferrer had great things to say about Alcaraz and even went on to admit that the 19-year-old will eventually become better than he himself ever was.

Having said that, Ferrer believes "Nadal" is too big a word in tennis history, insinuating that comparing anyone to the indomitable Mallorcan was setting them up for failure.

"Alcaraz is a great player, and without a doubt he is going to be a much better tennis player than me, that is very clear to me, but Nadal is a big word," the former World No. 3 said on the same.

"Carlos has to make his career, but I'm sure he's going to reach number one and win grand slams, because mentally he's a very well-established player," added Ferrer.

Now that he has entered the Top-5, Carlos Alcaraz has a great chance to further climb the rankings chart as he does not have a lot of points to defend from now until the end of the season.

While he did make the 2021 US Open quarterfinals - his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance - Alcaraz lost in the second round of the 2021 Cincinnati Masters and did not compete at the National Bank Open.

