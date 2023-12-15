"This is something you would do" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova hits back at 'Real Housewives of Miami' castmate over "dirt" allegations

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, has gotten involved in a controversy stemming from her role in the American reality TV show, 'The Real Housewives of Miami.'

Julia Lemigova is a former model who won Miss USSR in 1990. She is currently a lead cast member in 'The Real Housewives of Miami' for the third season in a row. Lemigova has been at odds with other cast members in the past and recently had a feud with Marysol Patton, a 'Friend' on the show.

Patton appeared on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' and was asked about a secretive lunch that Lemigova had with Patton's ex-partner. Cohen asked Patton if Lemigova met with her ex to find some compromising information or if they were just friends.

Patton replied that one of the tenants at her properties told her that he saw Martina Navratilova's wife having dinner with Patton's ex and believed that Lemigova was "digging for dirt."

Patton's comments caught the eye of Julia Lemigova, who responded to the allegation on Instagram. Lemigova said she would never do such a thing and that Patton was more likely to use these tactics. Moreover, Lemigova cheekily wrote that the only dirt she digs up is at her farm.

"You think this because this is something you would do. The only dirt I know how to dig for is the soil in my farm," Lemigova said in an Instagram Story.

Screengrab from Instagram

"Julia wouldn't mind having another kid" - Martina Navratilova on adopting children

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova recently spoke about the possibility of having another child with Julia Lemigova. Navratilova and Lemigova have been together for more than 17 years. They began dating in 2006 and got married on December 15, 2014. Since then, the tennis legend has become a mother to Lemigova's two daughters, Victoria and Emma.

Martina Navratilova appeared on the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast and stated that Lemigova hopes to have another child after their two daughters have grown up. However, Navratilova is not on board with the idea due to a recent bout of cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she was suffering from Stage 1 throat and breast cancer in January. Navratilova went on to state that she has become more cautious about how she spends her time and is unsure about whether she wants to raise another kid.

"Well, our girls, we have an empty nest just recently. So, you know, I was busy raising a family. Now, I'm not really sure. Again, with the cancer bout, you know, I really want to guard my time and try to figure out where best to put my energies. Tweeting is not it. I don't know. But neither is golfing. Well, Julia wouldn't mind having another kid. But I don't know. We'll see what happens on that front," Navratilova said.