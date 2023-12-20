“This song hits no matter the occasion” – Naomi Osaka heaps praise on boyfriend Cordae for his hit single ‘Chronicles’

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka recently expressed her appreciation for her boyfriend Cordae's song titled 'Chronicles'.

Osaka has been dating the American rapper, Cordae, since 2019. In July this year, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl, and named her Shai. The tennis player has been on a break from on-court action since September last year. She is set to make her comeback at the Brisbane International tournament which will be held between December 31, 2023, and January 7, 2024.

Ahead of her much-anticipated return, Osaka is keeping herself calm with music. She recently took to Instagram to inform her followers that she was listening to Cordae's hit single — Chronicles. The four-time Grand Slam champion heaped praise on her boyfriend for the song, writing:

"This song hits no matter the occasion."

Cordae released the aforementioned song from his album, From a Birds Eye View, in January 2022.

The song features verses from American singer and songwriter Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, aka H.E.R., and rapper Durk Derrick Banks, aka Lil Durk. The song's official YouTube video has garnered more than 10 million views since its release.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

At the Brisbane International event, Naomi Osaka will be joined by the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybaina, and Victoria Azarenka among others. Osaka and Azarenka have so far played four matches against each other and the former leads the head-to-head 3-1.

The Japanese defeated Sabalenka in the only tie she has played against her to date while Rybakina will be a new challenger for her should they come face to face.

Naomi Osaka thanks supporters, says "I'm excited to see you guys next year"

Naomi Osaka waves to spectators

Naomi Osaka recently extended her gratitude toward her supporters and fans alike with a post on Instagram.

"For everyone that supported me throughout the years, thank you. Thank you for believing in me and thank you for putting up with me. I know we’ve shared some really amazing memories and I also know that I’ve done some things that I wish I would’ve handled differently," Osaka wrote.

The 26-year-old stated she feels blessed to have patient fans who have always believed in her. She said:

"Regardless of all that, thank you for allowing me to grow up on my own time and thank you for showing me a ton of patience. I don’t know what I did to deserve you all but I’m so extremely grateful. Very honored to be going on chapter 2 of this tennis journey together and I’m so excited to see you guys next year."

