"This is his way of dealing with pressure, I get it but this is straight-up constant abuse to people that love you, it's embarrassing" - Rennae Stubbs OLY on Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon final loss

Defying his own expectations, Nick Kyrgios made it to the final of a Grand Slam at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships where he lost to seven-time grass-court Major winner Novak Djokovic in three hours and a minute.

Utilizing his biggest weapon, the serve, Kyrgios dished out 30 aces in the match, twice what the Serb did, but still could not find a way through to his first Grand Slam crown. The 27-year-old played a perfect first set, breaking Djokovic in the fifth game before going on to win it. However, the 35-year-old took control from the second set onward and did not get broken again, winning the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Fans couldn't help but laugh when they saw the Australian yawning right before entering Centre Court for his first-ever Grand Slam title clash. As soon as Kyrgios started losing the majority of points in the second set, he lost focus and started shouting at his team for reasons best known to him. On multiple occasions, the Australian could be seen yelling at the chair umpire as well.

Tennis coach and former Australian player Rennae Stubbs OLY could not even wait until the match was over to call out Kyrgios over his spoilt behavior. She took to social media to state that his family and team members could not read his mind.

"Honestly, this behavior of yelling at your box because they aren't doing what you want is actually beyond ridiculous. They Can't Read Your Mind! Yes, this is his way of dealing with pressure, I get it but this is straight-up constant abuse to people that love you, it's embarrassing," Stubbs OLY wrote.

Kyrgios, who was often seen shaking his head in disappointment, wanted a spectator removed from the crowd. He told the chair umpire that a woman was disturbing him during his serve.

"It's the woman who looks as if she's had 700 drinks, bro," Kyrgios said.

"Absolutely not, I'm so tired" - Nick Kyrgios when asked if his first Grand Slam final made him hungry for more

Nick Kyrgios collects his runner-up trophy

Nick Kyrgios' best Grand Slam result prior to the 2022 Wimbledon final was reaching the quarterfinals at the All England Club in 2014 and the 2015 Australian Open. At the post-match presentation ceremony, former player Sue Barker asked the Australian whether his first Major final made him hungry for more, to which Kyrgios replied "Absolutely not."

"Absolutely not. I'm so tired. Myself and my team, I think we are all exhausted. We have played so much tennis. I definitely need a well-earned vacation after this one. I’m just really happy with this result, it’s the best in my career, so hopefully, I can be here again," Kyrgios said.

Novak Djokovic praised the Australian and cleared his stand on Kyrgios' earlier claim of a 'bromance' between the two players.

"I never thought I'm going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship. Okay, it's officially a bromance," Djokovic said.

