"This is wet" - Nick Kyrgios reacts as Novak Djokovic shows off his basketball prowess with successful long-range 3-pointer at LA Lakers stadium

Nick Kyrgios recently reacted to Novak Djokovic showcasing his basketball skills at the Crypto.com Arena, hitting a 3-pointer and pulling off a LeBron James celebration.

]Djokovic attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on March 16, a match that saw the Lakers lose 128-121, where he met with James and Stephen Curry and exchanged an autographed tennis racquet.

This visit to the basketball court came after the 36-year-old's third-round exit from the 2024 Indian Wells, where he lost to lucky loser Luca Nardi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The Serb also withdrew from the upcoming 2024 Miami Open.

The Serb shared a clip on Instagram on Monday, March 18, where he can be seen scoring the basket by shooting from the three-point line and then imitating James' celebration move.

"Not too bad ha?😜 👑@kingjames," Djokovic wrote.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships finalist Kyrgios, who himself is a well-known basketball enthusiast, reacted to the World No. 1’s successful 3-pointer. The Aussie shared the clip on his Instagram story and wrote:

"@djokernole this is wet"

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

Ahead of his Indian Wells campaign, the Serb also met with compatriot and NBA star Nikola Jokic following the Denver Nuggets' 124-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 3.

"Novak Djokovic is the best athlete in the world because his ability to adapt is like no other" - Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios expressed his deep respect for Novak Djokovic in a podcast hosted by stand-up comedian Trevor Noah earlier this year. Kyrgios articulated his belief that Djokovic stands as the top athlete not just in tennis, but across all sports.

Kyrgios has been sidelined from the tour since last year due to various injuries. He attempted a return at the 2023 Stuttgart Open but was defeated by China's Wu Yibing with a score of 5-7, 3-6.

During an episode of Noah’s podcast "What now? with Trevor Noah," Kyrgios highlighted the demanding nature of tennis and praised the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s capacity to navigate these challenges and consistently emerge victorious.

"I think Novak is the best athlete in the world because his ability to adapt is like no other," Kyrgios said (at 25:13). "Every other athlete in the world knows when they're going to start, they know when they're going to finish. They know how many games are going to be played."

"Whereas Novak, he’s going to go to Asia, different time zone, different food, different diet, and then he goes to Europe and then different food again, different time zone, doesn’t know when he’s going to play and then America and then Australia. How does this guy adapt to every single scenario, put in front of him and still come out the best? It’s incredible," Kyrgios added.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis