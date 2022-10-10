"This is what women do while Reilly Opelka is whining about money being redistributed more evenly to all players" - Tennis fans praise Iga Swiatek for her kind gesture to donate her prize money

Iga Swiatek failed to notch up her eighth title of the season as she was beaten by home favorite Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Ostrava Open on Sunday.

After the match, Swiatek announced that she would donate her prize money to various non-profit organizations in her home country of Poland.

The Pole's announcement came on the heels of Reilly Opelka's criticism of the ATP for their lack of adequate compensation for players on the men's tour, using the Japan Open final between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe to drive home his point.

While full of praise for Swiatek's gesture, tennis fans took to Twitter to lambast Opelka for his comments, with one fan directly comparing the two.

"This is what women do while Reilly Opelka is whining about money being redistributed more evenly to all players," they wrote.

Another fan couldn't believe how "mature" and "wise" Swiatek was at just 21 years of age. She also congratulated Krejcikova for her performance.

"Gracious in defeat and using her platform to bring to light causes she finds dear, I can’t believe how mature and wise you are Iga @ 21yo. Both of you are wonderful players and I’m happy @BKrejcikova is playing so well again! Congratulations to you both!" the fan wrote.

Magda @_Magdus_ @WTA Congratulations to you both! @iga_swiatek Gracious in defeat and using her platform to bring to light causes she finds dear, I can’t believe how mature and wise you are Iga @ 21yo. Both of you are wonderful players and I’m happy @BKrejcikova is playing so well again!Congratulations to you both! @WTA @iga_swiatek Gracious in defeat and using her platform to bring to light causes she finds dear, I can’t believe how mature and wise you are Iga @ 21yo. Both of you are wonderful players and I’m happy @BKrejcikova is playing so well again! ❤️ Congratulations to you both!

Anna @AnnaMorto @WTA @iga_swiatek Who know that 10.10 is world menatalhealthday? Now everybody know because Iga_swiatek remind us basic of our life. @WTA @iga_swiatek Who know that 10.10 is world menatalhealthday? Now everybody know because Iga_swiatek remind us basic of our life. 💪

Heveline @heveline23 @WTA @iga_swiatek Congrats Iga! You’re always an inspiration, in victories and defeats. Great champion and great person! We love you! from Brazil. Congrats Iga! You’re always an inspiration, in victories and defeats. Great champion and great person! We love you!from Brazil. @WTA @iga_swiatek 👏👏👏👏 Congrats Iga! You’re always an inspiration, in victories and defeats. Great champion and great person! We love you! 😘😘 from Brazil.

Rajse @Nivas67267951 @WTA @iga_swiatek Oh man. What a champion Iga is. This is what legends are made of. Passion towards the game and love towards their fans. Go Iga. Don’t stop until you reach the sky. @WTA @iga_swiatek Oh man. What a champion Iga is. This is what legends are made of. Passion towards the game and love towards their fans. Go Iga. Don’t stop until you reach the sky. ❤️❤️

Iga Świątek News @IgaSwiatek_News Iga will donate all the prize money for this tournament to non-profit organisations helping with mental health.

Can we be anymore proud? Iga will donate all the prize money for this tournament to non-profit organisations helping with mental health.Can we be anymore proud?

Iga Swiatek Fans @teamigaswiatek



In 2020, Iga won Roland Garros



In 2021 and 2022, Iga decided to donate her prize money to non-profit organizations in the occasion of



Chapeau



P.S. Happy birthday October 10 - A special dayIn 2020, Iga won Roland GarrosIn 2021 and 2022, Iga decided to donate her prize money to non-profit organizations in the occasion of #WorldMentalHealthDay ChapeauP.S. Happy birthday @abramowiczd October 10 - A special day 📅In 2020, Iga won Roland Garros 🏆In 2021 and 2022, Iga decided to donate her prize money to non-profit organizations in the occasion of #WorldMentalHealthDay 🧠Chapeau 👏P.S. Happy birthday @abramowiczd https://t.co/uVsmimTCC8

Andrzej @Andrzej04187843 @WTA @BKrejcikova @iga_swiatek Everyone watching your match was very moved, I don't even have a grudge. Iga did her best in moments of doubt. And that's why you won with your spirit, message and heart. @WTA @BKrejcikova @iga_swiatek Everyone watching your match was very moved, I don't even have a grudge. Iga did her best in moments of doubt. And that's why you won with your spirit, message and heart.

“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been" - Iga Swiatek after losing Ostrava Open final

Iga Swiatek returns a shot against Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek took to social media soon after her epic final against Barbora Krejcikova at the Ostrava Open on Sunday to congratulate the Czech player who came out on top in three enthralling sets, 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The Pole hailed Krejcikova for her performance and was glad that the 2021 French Open champion was back to winning ways after struggling with injuries earlier in the season.

“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful and I just want to say congrats to (Barbora Krejcikova). What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. More soon,” said Iga Swiatek.

In her post-match interview, Krejcikova called Swiatek a "great champion" and revealed that she had to continually will herself to keep going.

“I was just telling myself to keep going,” said Krejcikova. “She’s a great champion. She’s a great player, so I was expecting that she’s not going to give it to me easy. So I was just like, ‘Okay, keep going. It’s going to be fine. You’re going to get your chance. You’re going to make it,’ so that was my inner voice."

