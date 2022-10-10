"This is what women do while Reilly Opelka is whining about money being redistributed more evenly to all players" - Tennis fans praise Iga Swiatek for her kind gesture to donate her prize money

Iga Swiatek failed to notch up her eighth title of the season as she was beaten by home favorite Barbora Krejcikova in the final of the Ostrava Open on Sunday.
After the match, Swiatek announced that she would donate her prize money to various non-profit organizations in her home country of Poland.
The Pole's announcement came on the heels of Reilly Opelka's criticism of the ATP for their lack of adequate compensation for players on the men's tour, using the Japan Open final between Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe to drive home his point.
While full of praise for Swiatek's gesture, tennis fans took to Twitter to lambast Opelka for his comments, with one fan directly comparing the two.
"This is what women do while Reilly Opelka is whining about money being redistributed more evenly to all players," they wrote.
Another fan couldn't believe how "mature" and "wise" Swiatek was at just 21 years of age. She also congratulated Krejcikova for her performance.
"Gracious in defeat and using her platform to bring to light causes she finds dear, I can’t believe how mature and wise you are Iga @ 21yo. Both of you are wonderful players and I’m happy @BKrejcikova is playing so well again! Congratulations to you both!" the fan wrote.
“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been" - Iga Swiatek after losing Ostrava Open final
Iga Swiatek took to social media soon after her epic final against Barbora Krejcikova at the Ostrava Open on Sunday to congratulate the Czech player who came out on top in three enthralling sets, 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3.
The Pole hailed Krejcikova for her performance and was glad that the 2021 French Open champion was back to winning ways after struggling with injuries earlier in the season.
“Too emotional and too tired right now to express how challenging and unique today has been. I am so grateful and I just want to say congrats to (Barbora Krejcikova). What a battle, what a performance. So great that you are back. More soon,” said Iga Swiatek.
In her post-match interview, Krejcikova called Swiatek a "great champion" and revealed that she had to continually will herself to keep going.
“I was just telling myself to keep going,” said Krejcikova. “She’s a great champion. She’s a great player, so I was expecting that she’s not going to give it to me easy. So I was just like, ‘Okay, keep going. It’s going to be fine. You’re going to get your chance. You’re going to make it,’ so that was my inner voice."