"This year I experienced what I never experienced in my career, in my life, it certainly left a mark mentally and emotionally"- Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has said that this year's incidents have left a mental and emotional mark on him.

The World No. 1, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, could not defend his title at the Australian Open this year due to the visa controversy. The country's immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said that the Serb's visa was canceled because his presence could have led to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment among the population.

Djokovic's vaccination status also prevented him from entering the United States for the Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

Speaking to tennis365 ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters, the 34-year-old said that the events that took place earlier this year cannot be forgotten but can be moved on from.

“Well, it can’t be forgotten," Djokovic said. "That’s simply impossible, but it can be accepted and one can move on, that is something that has already happened and that it is something that one should no longer worry about, or be held back by what one is experiencing in the moment or what will happen in the future."

The Serb also said that what he experienced is unlike anything else he experienced in his career and life and that it has left a mental and emotional mark on him.

“I’ve been in lots of situations on and off the court that are kind of traumatic, starting with those disgusting wars while I was growing up, and onwards. It all leaves a scar. This year I experienced what I never experienced in my career, in my life. It certainly left a mark mentally and emotionally. I don’t know how big it is, for how long it will be with me. It’s something I can’t predict and I can’t spend energy thinking about.”

Tennis365 @tennis365com Novak Djokovic hopes his off-court battles the past few months will fuel him to greater things. tennis365.com/atp-tour/novak… Novak Djokovic hopes his off-court battles the past few months will fuel him to greater things. tennis365.com/atp-tour/novak… https://t.co/0StWwDXChw

"I will try to use it as fuel, a constructive game, to play my best tennis"- Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has said that he will try to use the events of this year as a fuel to play his best tennis possible

Novak Djokovic also said that he would try to use this year's events as fuel to play his best tennis. However, he claimed that he is not expecting too much of himself this week due to his inactivity.

“I will try to use it as fuel, a constructive game, to play my best tennis, there is always the motivation. However, one should be realistic, although I always have expectations of myself, on the other hand I try not to have too high expectations for this week, because I’ve missed playing many matches. I didn’t play.”

Djokovic is the top seed at the Monte-Carlo Masters and has thus received a bye to the second round of the tournament. He faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan