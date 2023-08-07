"This young lady is so special in every sense of the word" - Serena Williams' former coach lauds Coco Gauff for winning the Citi Open 2023

Coco Gauff has earned plaudits from Rennae Stubbs after her triumph at the Citi Open in Washington.

The 19-year-old American won her first WTA500 title after defeating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3, in the final of the Citi Open. Gauff also became the youngest player to win the tournament. The World No. 7 did not drop a single set en route to her title-winning run.

Stubbs, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams, Samantha Stosur, and Karolina Pliskova, took to social media to congratulate Coco Gauff on her win. The 52-year-old retired tennis pro also congratulated Gauff's entire team.

"Huge congrats to @CocoGauff on an amazing week! This young lady is so special in every sense of the word. She just gets it AND she can sure play tennis! Congrats to her entire team," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Huge congrats to @CocoGauff on an amazing week! This young lady is so special in every sense of the word. She just gets it AND she can sure play tennis! Congrats to her entire team.

The 2022 French Open finalist marked her victory over Sakkari in the final in her own style. She twirled around the court a bit, as she celebrated her title win in Washington.

Coco Gauff's Citi Open 2023 campaign at a glance

Citi Open - Day 9

Coco Gauff kicked off her Citi Open campaign in an all-American clash in the second round (Round of 16). The teenager beat Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-4, to win her maiden match at the Citi Open.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No. 4 locked horns with Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Up against the sixth seed, Gauff hit five aces as she beat the Swiss 6-1, 6-2, to qualify for the semifinals.

Gauff replicated her impressive form in the semifinals. The third seed of the tournament effortlessly beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-3, to qualify for the final. In the summit clash, the American got the better of Maria Sakkari and won the second title of her season.

Coco Gauff thanked God after winning the title. She also reflected on her early Wimbledon loss and called it a "tough situation." She further thanked her church family for continuously praying and rooting for her.

"I want to thank my Father God for this. After losing 1st round Wimbledon it was a tough situation. A lot of prayer, a lot of support from my church family. So thank you to him & those who support me," the 19-year-old added.

The former US Open quarterfinalist will now travel to Canada to compete at the Canadian Open, scheduled to take place later this week.