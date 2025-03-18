"Thought you tested positive again"; "Almost had a heart attack" - Fans react to Jannik Sinner announcing career move amid doping suspension

Tennis fans reacted to Jannik Sinner's announcement that he was making a significant career move amid his doping suspension. He has decided to switch his career management company.

Sinner had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice during the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. These positive tests prompted the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to conduct an investigation, ultimately determining that the World No. 1 was not at fault for the anti-doping rule violations.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was dissatisfied with this decision and pushed for a suspension. Eventually, they settled for a three-month suspension, which began on February 9, 2025, and will end on May 4, 2025.

Recently, Jannik Sinner took to social media and released a statement, announcing that he has moved on from the management company, StarWing Sports, and will now be represented by AVIMA Sports and Business Management.

Sinner's statement about changing management companies did not sit well with his fans as the format closely resembled the statement he had released after testing positive for clostebol. This prompted tennis fans to take to social media and share their opinions.

Fans expressed that the format of Sinner's management change statement made them fear that he had once again tested positive for a banned substance.

"Girl i thought you tested positive again," a fan posted.

Another fan shared that upon seeing the letter format, they had "flashbacks" as it reminded them of Jannik Sinner's previous statement about testing positive for doping, causing them to almost have a "heart attack."

"Almost had a heart attack, the flashbacks," a fan wrote.

"The letter format of that nearly gave me a heart attack and my heart skipped a beat. We love you Jannik, missing you so much and can’t wait to see you back soon," a fan posted.

"im so sorry i need you to never use this same letter format. we all jumped," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"dawg, just write tweets like a normal human being - nearly had a heart attack ffs," a fan posted.

"Start f*cking put a title on your press release GAHDAMN," a fan wrote.

"The generational trauma this kind of post brings me," a fan posted.

Jannik Sinner is expected to compete at Italian Open 2025 after serving his doping suspension

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Italian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

After completing his doping suspension, Jannik Sinner is expected to make his return to the court at the 2025 Italian Open, scheduled from May 7 to 18, 2025, at the Foro Italico in Rome, Italy.

In 2024, Sinner could not participate in the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament due to an injury. His best result at the event came in 2022. He was the 10th seed and kicked off his campaign with a convincing victory over Pedro Martinez, winning 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Jannik Sinner then went on to overcome fellow Italian Fabio Fognini with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(6) in the second and third rounds, respectively. The World No. 1's run at the Italian Open came to an end when he lost to the fourth seed and eventual runner-up, Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(5), 2-6 in the quarterfinals.

