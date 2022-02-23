Throwback: When Roger Federer claimed that Rafael Nadal is "better" than him at playing trick shots

In an interview during the Match for Africa in 2020, Roger Federer admitted that he is not "better" than Rafael Nadal when it comes to playing trick shots, despite many people thinking so because of his "one-handed backhand and other stuff."

Claiming that Nadal is "very good" at playing trick shots, Federer highlighted that he feels that they are both "equal," or Nadal is "even better" than him in the category.

"So, probably people think that [Federer is better at trick shots] because I have a one-handed backhand and all this stuff, I am probably better at trick shots and a good one at the US Open once upon a time but this guy [Nadal] is very good and that's why I am not saying that I am better than him, said Federer.

"I think we are actually equal, maybe he's even better. He is very good at trick shots," added the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

Roger Federer played against Rafael Nadal in the Match for Africa 6 in February 2020. The series is set to feature tennis exhibition matches to raise money for the Roger Federer federation.

Federer emerged as the winner of this particular edition, which was attended by 51, 954 people (the highest attendance that has even been recorded in a tennis match).

Live Tennis @livetennis



Read more > Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal - with the aid of some special guests - raised $3 million and broke the record for attendance at a tennis match with the Match for Africa 6 in Cape TownRead more > bit.ly/FedalAfrica Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal - with the aid of some special guests - raised $3 million and broke the record for attendance at a tennis match with the Match for Africa 6 in Cape TownRead more > bit.ly/FedalAfrica https://t.co/xbBjdV62Yc

When asked whether Nadal does some "new things" on the court every time he plays against him, Federer replied in a negative and highlighted that he "knows everything" about the Spaniard's gameplay.

The Swiss maestro also stated that although Nadal tried to play some "trick shots" during the match, they didn't really "work" in his favor.

"I feel like I know everything. But sometimes, I still can't crack the codes. So, he is that good, but though he tries trick shots through the legs, they don't work. So, better go back to basics if he wants to comeback in this match," mentioned Federer.

A look at the head-to-head stats of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2019

Popularly known as 'Fedal,' the rivalry between Federer and Nadal has been one of the fiercest rivalries on the ATP tour. The two have crossed each other's paths on 40 occasions, with Nadal enjoying a 24-16 advantage so far.

The Spaniard also leads the head-to-head record when it comes to playing at Slams and in the finals, having a lead of 10-4 and 14-10 respectively. The two last squared off against each other in the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2019 where Federer emerged victorious.

While Roger Federer has been out of action since July 2021, Rafael Nadal is currently in Mexico and will begin his Acapulco Open 2022 campaign against Denis Kudla on Wednesday.

