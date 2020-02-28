5 amazing similarities between the careers of Federer and Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal form two-thirds of men's tennis' most famous triumvirate affectionately called the 'Big 3', with Novak Djokovic being the third part.

With career match win rates north of 80%, Nadal (1st) and Federer (4th) hold two of the four best success rates of any player to have played over 200 singles matches in the Open Era Nadal and Federer also have the most Masters 1000 match wins of any player since the series was conceptualized in 1990.

The two all time leaders of most outdoor titles, Nadal (82) and Federer (77) are at least 12 ahead of the next best tally of 65 (raked in by Djokovic). Moreover, no player has won more titles on the game's three prevalent surfaces of hardcourt (Federer-65), grass (Federer-19) and clay (Nadal-59) than Federer or Nadal.

Though the duo share one of the most intense rivalries in tennis, they also have a lot of similarities. Here's a look at five amazing similarities between the careers of two of greatest players ever:

#1 Federer and Nadal are the only players to play at least 5 finals at all the 4 Slams

Federer (31) and Nadal (27) have played the most Grand Slam finals in the Open Era. The two are also the only players to have played at least five finals at all the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Federer has played 7 finals at the Australian Open (won 6), 5 at Roland Garros (won 1), 12 at Wimbledon (won 8) and 7 at the US Open (won 5).

The corresponding numbers for Nadal are 5 at the Australian Open (won 1), 12 at Roland Garros (won 12), 5 at Wimbledon (won 2), and 5 at the US Open (won 4).

