5 records over which Federer and Nadal have jointly established a stranglehold

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Nadal (left) and Federer

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the most successful players of all time. Together with Novak Djokovic, they constitute men's tennis' famed Big 3 trifecta.

Federer and Nadal have achieved a number of records during the course of their illustrious careers. The duo have won more Grand Slam titles than any player since tennis opened its doors to professionals in the summer of 1968.

You may also like: Meet the trio with a winning head-to-head record against both Federer and Nadal

The only players to play three consecutive Grand Slam finals at two tournaments in three consecutive years (2006-08 French Open, 2006-08 Wimbledon), Federer and Nadal have also appeared in more Grand Slam title matches than any other player in the Open Era.

Let us now have a look at 5 significant records over which Federer and Nadal enjoy a monopoly together:

#1 Federer and Nadal are the only 2 players to appear in 5 or more finals at all 4 Grand Slams

Federer (right) and Nadal

Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam titles from a record 31 Slam finals. The Swiss maestro has won 6 titles at the Australian Open, 1 at the French Open, a record 8 at Wimbledon, and 5 at the US Open.

Federer's Grand Slam final defeats have come at all 4 majors - 1 at the Australian Open (2009), 4 at the French Open (2006-08, 2011), 4 at Wimbledon (2008, 2014-15, 2019) and 2 at the US Open (2009, 2015).

Nadal moved to 19 Grand Slam titles by beating Daniil Medvedev in the 2019 US Open final. It was the Spaniard's 27th title match at a Major.

In Slam finals, Nadal is 1/5 at the Australian Open, 12/12 at the French Open, 2/5 at Wimbledon and 4/5 at the US Open. Nadal's 12 titles at the French Open is double that of the next best tally of titles at the tournament.

On reaching the 2019 US Open final with a win over first-time Slam finalist Matteo Berrettini, Nadal joined Federer as the only players in the Open Era to appear in five or more finals at each of the four Grand Slam tournaments.

1 / 3 NEXT