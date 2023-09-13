"Time goes by but the pain is still the same" - Aryna Sabalenka pays tribute to her late father on his 47th birthday

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka recently paid tribute to her late father on what would have been his 47th birthday if he were still alive.

Sabalenka, the daughter of Sergey and Yuliya Sabalenka, stumbled upon her passion for tennis at the age of six in a stroke of serendipity when her father accidentally took her to a tennis court.

The Belarusian's father was an ice hockey player. He died tragically in 2019 at the age of 43, causing her great grief.

On September 13, 2023, Aryna Sabalenka took to her Instagram stories to remember her father on his 47th birthday. She wrote that even as time passes; the pain remains the same.

"Time goes by, but the pain is still the same! I miss you papa. It would have been your 47th birthday," Sabalenka wrote. (Translated from Belarusian)

Aryna Sabalenka via Instagram stories.

Aryna Sabalenka fulfilled her father's wish by becoming the World No.1

Aryna Sabalenka pictured with her US Open trophy

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the finals of the 2023 US Open, where she was defeated by home favorite Coco Gauff on Saturday (September 9).

The Belarusian gave it her all, winning the first set, but Gauff made an incredible comeback and won the title, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sabalenka surpassed Iga Swiatek to become the World No. 1 tennis player due to her exploits at the New York Slam. She is also the 29th woman to top the WTA Rankings and to lift the Chris Evert Trophy.

The 25-year-old revealed in 2020 that her father's death came as a surprise to her since he died at a young age, an information she did not want people to know at first.

"It was something unexpected. He was young, he was 43, and I didn’t want to say that, but I think people should know," she said during the Adelaide International in 2020.

The 2023 Australian Open champion added how difficult it was for her to focus on practice after the tragic incident, and she hated leaving her family behind for matches when they needed her the most.

"During the pre-season it was tough to practice mentally. I didn’t think too much actually. I couldn’t leave, because I knew it was a tough situation with my family and I couldn’t leave them but somehow I needed to go. I wasn’t excited about the matches, I just went there because I have to," Sabalenka said.

However, her father's desire for her to become the World No.1 tennis player, a goal she eventually accomplished in 2023, was what kept her going.

"I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No. 1. I’m doing it for him, so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now," Aryna Sabalenka said.