Emma Navarro recently discussed her trip to Greece with her billionaire parents before starting the grass season and heading to 2024 Wimbledon. The 23-year-old has reached the third round of the London Major, where she will face Diana Shnaider.

Emma Navarro's father, Benjamin W. Navarro, is an American billionaire businessman of Italian descent. He is the founder of Sherman Financial Group, a multi-faceted investment company that also owns Credit One Bank, the same firm that organizes the Credit One Charleston Open. Forbes listed his net worth at $1.5 billion as of 2024.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after her second-round win at Wimbledon, the World No. 17 recalled her hiatus in Greece before she started her grasscourt campaign. The American emphasized the importance of spending quality moments with her parents.

"I took a little hiatus in Greece with my family after the French Open, which was really awesome. For wanting to be able to spend some time with my family away from tennis is really special and that's the time I really cherish a lot," she said (at 4:00).

The 23-year-old went on to highlight the itineraries from her trip. She humorously compared herself to Lance Armstrong while talking about riding on a bike for 50 miles.

"And then also just being in Greece was amazing. We got to do some cool bike rides, we did a fifty-mile bike ride ahead the whole get up, I felt like Lance Armstrong or something. And then did some hiking, some kayaking. So that was definitely a highlight of mine in this European summer," Navarro added.

Emma Navarro has had a decent 2024 season so far, winning 32 out of 46 matches on the WTA Tour, winning the Hobart International.

"He's dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom" - Emma Navarro on her father

Emma Navarro in action at Wimbledon 2024

Emma Navarro praised her father following her first-round at the Credit One Charleston Open earlier this year. The 23-year-old credited Benjamin for providing wisdom to her and her siblings describing him as the "smartest guy".

"I got to give a lot of credit to my dad. He's probably the smartest guy I know and he's dropped a lot of knowledge and wisdom on my siblings and I over the years. He actually taught a class last semester at College of Charleston on mindset and, yeah, just being intentional to name the class was intentionality," Navarro said (at 2:40).

Navarro had a mixed lead-up to the grass-court Major, with an early first-round exit at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin and a semifinal appearance at the Bad Homburg Open. She began her Wimbledon campaign well, defeating the likes of Wang Qiang and Naomi Osaka in the first two rounds of the tournament.

If Emma Navarro defeats Diana Shnaider, then she will reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the second year in a row. Here, she would face either second seed Coco Gauff or Sonay Kartal.

