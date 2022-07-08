"To beat someone like Novak in a Slam is not easy, but Cam's playing well, and he'll be confident" - Andy Murray on Cameron Norrie's chances against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon semifinals

Andy Murray reckons Cameron Norrie will have his task cut out against three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday.

Norrie, 26, has been one of the most improved players on tour, especially this year. He won titles in Delray Beach and Lyon and reached the final in Acapulco, losing to Rafael Nadal. He broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings after making the Round of 16 in Miami, and now he's into his first Major semis.

Acknowledging the progress made by his compatriot, Murray said that Norrie - a consummate professional - is reaping the results of his hard work.

"He has been doing really well in the last year really, and this result is kind of an accumulation of all his hard work and his attitude and everything that he puts into his tennis," said Murray. "He's a great professional. ... and he deserves it because of the results he's had in the last 12 months."

Murray, though, made no qualms about the "unbelievably difficult" challenge awaiting Norrie against Djokovic. The Serb is on a 26-match win streak at Wimbledon and hasn't lost since a quarterfinal defeat to Tomas Berdych five years ago. Djokovic is coming off a five-set win over Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

"Novak (Djokovic) is obviously one of the best players in the world," said the 35-year-old. "Norrie is obviously ranked around the same as (Jannik) Sinner, so it's obviously going to be an unbelievably difficult challenge. To beat someone like Novak in a Slam is not easy, but Cam's playing well, and he'll be confident."

Norrie lost his only meeting against Djokovic in straight sets at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin last year, winning only three games.

Novak Djokovic looking good to win 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic is into the Wimbledon semifinals

Novak Djokovic hasn't always been his fluent self at Wimbledon this fortnight, but he has somehow managed to get the job done.

After dropping a set in his tournament opener against Kwon Soon-woo, the Serb won his next two rounds without dropping a set. He beat Thanasi Kokkinakis and Miomir Kecmanovic for the loss of just seven games apiece.

In the fourth round, Djokovic dropped a set against Grand Slam debutant Tim van Rijthoven before facing a tough test against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. However, the Serb recovered from two sets down against the 20-year-old Italian to reach his 11th Wimbledon semis.

He'll next take on Norrie - a match he's widely expected to win. Nick Kyrgios - who had a walkover against Rafael Nadal - lies in wait in the final.

Interestingly, he hasn't won a set against the Australian in two meetings (both in 2017). However, the Serb's superior experience at the business end of Slams could see him win a 21st Major title and seventh at Wimbledon.

